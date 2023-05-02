FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, affirmed this Monday that if the offers for the audiovisual transmission rights of the This year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand “they are still not fair”, the organization that runs it will be forced not to broadcast it in the five major European countries, that is, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

(It may interest you: Nacional reissues one of its classics in the Copa Libertadores against Olimpia)

Infantino reiterated this Monday in Geneva (Switzerland) his call to the television channels to “follow the example” of the organization he directs and “pay a fair price” for the audiovisual rights of the Women’s World Cup, and stressed that “the income will be fully reinvested in women’s football”.

Concern in FIFA

The FIFA President made these remarks during the ‘Making Trade Score for Women!’ (Making Trade Work for Women), held at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva and in which he was accompanied by its director general, the Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, reports FIFA.

The FIFA president stated that this body “had already set an example by increasing the prize money that will be distributed to the 32 teams for the 2023 Women’s World Cup to $152 million, triple that of 2019 and ten times more than in 2015.” , before his election as the body’s highest representative.

However, Infantino said that “FIFA still had to sell the media rights to the tournament to some important markets because the bids were undervalued.”

“Offers from TV networks, mainly in the European ‘Big 5’, remain very disappointing and simply not acceptable according to four criteria,” he said.. “Firstly, 100% of the royalties paid would go directly to women’s football, in our effort to promote a level playing field and equal pay. Secondly, public broadcasters, in particular, have a duty to promote women’s sport and invest in it”Infantino recounted.

Vicky López (left), one of the figures of Spain, fights with Juana Ortegón. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

“Thirdly, the audience figures for the women’s World Cup are 50-60% of those for the men’s (which, in turn, are the highest of any event), and yet the offers from broadcasters in the five major European countries for women are 20 to 100 times lower than for men,” he added.

FIFA points out that, “while broadcasters pay between 100 and 200 million dollars for the men’s World Cup, they only offer between 1 and 10 million for the women’s. This is a slap in the face of all the great players of the World Cup. feminine and, in fact, of all the women in the world”. “To be very clear, it is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the World Cup.



Therefore, if the offers continue to be unfair (towards women and women’s football), we will be forced not to broadcast the women’s World Cup to the big five European countries,” Infantino said. “Therefore, I appeal to all players (women and men), fans, football officials, presidents, prime ministers, politicians and journalists from around the world to join us in supporting this call for fair remuneration for women’s football. Women deserve it! It’s that simple,” she added.

The FIFA President also added that the time difference with Europe should not be an excuse for low offers. “It doesn’t make any economic sense because the viewing figures are there. Maybe because it’s in Australia,” he said.

EFE

More sports news