The New Zealanders have hardly warmed up to the World Cup when their team is eliminated. The Ferns were in tears, but the players were concerned with more than just the round of 16.

VFrom the New Zealand city of Dunedin it is less than 5,000 kilometers to the South Pole. The soccer players of the co-hosts of this World Cup, the New Zealanders, were caught cold here on Sunday evening: Their 0-0 win against Switzerland in front of almost 26,000 spectators in Ōtepoti, as the Maori call the student town on the South Island, was not enough to make it into the round of the draw in the last 16 teams at a World Cup. With the New Zealand Ferns, the first team of the two Oceanic host countries was eliminated. Australia’s Matildas meet Canada on Monday evening in Melbourne (12:00 p.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for the women’s soccer World Cup on ZDF). While their star striker Sam Kerr can play again after her injury, they too have to win.

Christopher Hein

Business correspondent for South Asia/Pacific based in Singapore.

The players from Switzerland and New Zealand delivered an open exchange of blows on Sunday. In the end, the Ferns, as the New Zealanders call their players, failed due to their weakness in the finish, which had been evident in the previous two games. Coach Jitka Klimková couldn’t find a way to convert her team’s great motivation into vigour. Maybe that’s why she drew the national card after surprisingly losing the game against the Philippines: “Our team wants something. They want something for themselves, for the team, for the whole country,” said the Czech, who has led the New Zealanders for two years.