The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023 will be the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup organized by FIFA. It will take place in Australia and New Zealand, being the first time that a joint candidacy has won the venue for a women’s world cup, and the first time that the cup will be held on the oceanic continent.
Likewise, it will be the first football championship organized by FIFA to be held in two different confederations: the Australian Football Federation is a member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), while the New Zealand Football Association belongs to the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC). It will be the first edition that has the participation of 32 teams, after the approval of the FIFA Council on July 31, 2019.
There will be nine host cities and 10 different stadiums; five cities and six stadiums in Australia and four cities and four stadiums in New Zealand.
cities
The World Cup tournament will last for a month, starting on July 20 and ending on August 20. Between July 20 and August 3, the group stage will take place, then the round of 16 will be between August 4 and 8.
Between August 10 and 12 will be the quarterfinals; while, the semifinals will be on August 15 and 16. Finally, the match for third place will be on August 19 and the grand finale on August 20.
Group A
B Group
Group C
Group D
Group E
Group F
Group G
Group H
To date, the broadcast rights for the 2023 Women’s World Cup are not announced by any local television station, with four months to go in the American continent there is still no television station that has acquired the rights, so it will be known later where you will see.
There have been eight world championships in the women’s category where the United States team is the most winning with a total of four world cups.
