Nine months before the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup, the French team will share a group with the teams from Jamaica and Brazil. Latin American groups from Costa Rica, Colombia and Argentina will also participate.

Will it be easy for France to compete in Group F? Wendie Renard’s women’s soccer team was placed in a seemingly more inoffensive group during the draw on October 22 for the 2023 Women’s Soccer Cup. Brazil will be their main rival in Australia.

Nine months before the tournament in the southern hemisphere, the horizon cleared for the French during the team division ceremony, which took place at the Aotea Center in Auckland.

“When you are a coach, there is never an easy group,” coach Corinne Deacon told AFP. “On paper, one would assume that France and Brazil would finish first and second. Hopefully it would be in that order.”

The semifinalists of the last Women’s Euro Cup will also meet Jamaica, on July 23, 2023, in Sydney.

Six days later they will travel to Brisbane to face the Brazilian team. They will do so before returning to Sydney, on August 2, to meet a team from a play-off, from one of four selections: Taiwan, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea and Panama. The name of the competing team will be known next February.

The tricolor team will establish its base camp in Australia, where it will play all its matches in the tournament.

Deacon said she was “delighted” because “the trip is shorter” from France, “there is less jet lag” and, in the case of a first round in New Zealand, we would have had to return to Australia, traveling again would have been a little more heavy for logistics,” he explained.

🌏

pour les Bleues:

🇫🇷 France

🇯🇲 Jamaica

🇧🇷 Brazil

❓ Vainqueur play-off group C #FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/hbzLcVf36J — Team of France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) October 22, 2022



The Latin American teams that will meet in the World Cup are Costa Rica, which shares Group C with Spain; Argentina, who will face Italy in Group G and Colombia, who will compete against Germany in Group H.

United States, far from the path of France

In the race to the final, which will be held on August 20 in Sydney, the French team will surely not meet the United States, defending world champions who shattered the French dream of winning the title at home in the last tournament of 2019 .

Megan Rapinoe’s selection will be focused elsewhere in the competition.

Getting out of the group stage alive does not seem too difficult a goal for the French, especially since the first two places offer a jump seat for the round of 16 of this Women’s World Cup, the first organized by two countries in Oceania and which has thirty-two teams.

The French team, fifth in the FIFA ranking, benefited from a seeded condition that protected them in the first round from any shock against the United States, the British winners this year of the Women’s Euro Cup, or even Germany, Spain, Sweden and the two host nations.

with AFP

This article is a translation of the French original.