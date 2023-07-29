France left behind their draw against Jamaica in their World Cup debut. This Saturday, July 29, they beat Brazil 2-1 in a game full of emotions. Thus, they were left with four points and snatched the leadership of Group F from the South Americans. Earlier, Sweden reaffirmed its footballing spirit by thrashing Italy 5-0.

France arrived under pressure. A surprise draw against Jamaica had left one of the favorite teams for the 2023 World Cup with just one point in the Group F table. For this reason, ‘Les Bleues’ came to the match against Brazil at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane with the aim of taking the victory.

In the first half, France came onto the pitch determined to fulfill its mission. At 12 minutes the Europeans had their first clear goal option. Forward Eugénie Le Sommer, dthe Lyons, He finished off the goal after a cross into the area. Letícia Izidoro Lima da Silva, known as Lelê, reacted quickly and rejected the ball.

However, the story was another five minutes later. Again, Le Sommer took advantage of a delivery into the box from PSG’s Kadidiatou Diani and headed the ball into the net. Thus, France scored their first goal in the tournament and the person responsible was their historic goalscorer.

Eugénie Le Sommer was reunited with the goal in the match against Brazil in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. © Dan Peled / Reuters

Brazil could not be clear when handling the ball. Although they had possession of the ball, they seemed clueless and nervous. The clearest for the South Americans in the first half was Adriana Leal da Silva at minute 22. The Orlando Pride player was left alone in the area after a false start by ‘Les Bleues’, but she finished off with too much power and the ball he went over the arch.

For Brazil, the game could be a revenge for that remembered duel against the French in the round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, in which the South Americans lost 2-1 and had to return home.

France seal victory in thrilling second half

The second half began and the two teams tested the spirits of their rival. Brazil still did not meet the game that had characterized its 4-0 victory against Panama. The ‘Canarinha’ seemed disconcerted by the French solidity.

However, when the French were close to making the score even bigger, Brazil managed to pull it back in the 58th minute. North Carolina Courage’s Kerolin fired a shot on goal that was deflected by a French defender and the ball went to Debinha. The forward made a great control that left the ball served for her to launch an impossible shot for Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, from Juventus, to save.

Debinha scored her first goal at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. © Dan Peled / Reuters

The Brazilian goalscorer, with 59 goals for the ‘Verdeamarela’, had failed to score in the first match. However, this Saturday’s target was like a reward for her performance during the game: the Kansas City player had been the most destabilizing of the South Americans.

The ‘Canarinha’ increased the pressure on the French again, finding their best version. For the first time, ‘Les Bleues’ looked disoriented.

In the 64th minute, the France coach, Hervé Renard, opted to change the dynamics of his team and took out the figure of the first half. Le Sommer left the pitch and Vicki Becho, from Lyon, entered.

The last stretch of the game was charged with emotions. The two teams sought to tilt the score and took risks launching attacks on different fronts. The duel was a constant back and forth.

In a moment of apparent calm, France got a corner kick. Lyon’s Selma Bacha fired a great cross and her teammate Wendie Renard plowed into the box with power. None of the Brazilian defenses reacted and the player Renard, who is 1.87m tall, finished off with a powerful header. France was ahead again on the scoreboard at minute 83.

There were only a few minutes left and the coach of Brazil, Pia Sundhage, bet on three changes. The last stretch of the game was loaded with suspense. With time up, Hervé Renard vociferously demanded that the game be over, while Brazil had one last chance through a set piece, although none of the South Americans managed to seize the opportunity and Brazil left with a defeat.

Now, France leads Group F with four points, followed by Brazil with three. The two teams are waiting for Panama’s match against Jamaica, if the latter team achieves a victory it would be placed second and would force the South Americans to win in their last match of the group stage.

A win by Sweden against Italy qualifies them to the round of 16

Two winners of the first date faced each other at the Sky Stadium in the New Zealand city of Wellington. Sweden and Italy met in their second game of this World Cup event.

The two European teams had never met in a World Cup and there were high expectations for a match in which the two bet on the leadership of Group G.

Although the first hour of the game showed an even mix, Sweden’s first goal was a turning point. He arrived in the 39th minute through a set ball, a resource that was the key to unlocking the match for the Swedes. Hammarby Football’s Jonna Andersson took a corner kick and Arsenal’s Amanda Ilestedt combed the ball into the Italian goal.

The action turned the protagonist, once again, to Ilestedt who had already heroically saved his team with a last-minute goal against South Africa, giving them victory.

The goal opened a lethal quarter of an hour for Sweden, which took advantage of its enormous power in the air. In minute 44 the image of the first goal was repeated again, but with another scorer. Andersson again sent a closed center that the Italian goalkeeper, Francesca Durante, tried to clear. However, the ball went wide and Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfö headed it into the net.

Sweden scored three goals against Italy in the first half of the match. ©John Cowpland/AP

The score was increasing and Italy was without options. The two Swedish goals seemed to have a devastating effect on the mood for the players dressed in blue. And just two minutes later, at 45′, Sweden sealed the match before the end of the first half.

An advance with precise passes and a series of walls brought the Swedes into the Italian box. Kosovare Asllani, known as Kosse, came on the right flank and made a pass to midfield. The ‘Le Azzurre’ defense did not flinch and Stina Blackstenius, from Arsenal, scored the third goal for his team.

The stopped ball and the five Swedish goals

Halftime failed to make the Italians react, who saw the ball slip into the goal again at minute 50. Sweden used the same formula for their first goal. A cross from Andersson, an anticipation from Ilestedt and, again, a deadly header.

Around 70 minutes both teams refreshed their lines with a series of changes. But the dynamics of the party remained the same. Although possession of the ball remained divided, Sweden dominated and Italy remained out of ideas.

Sweden beat Italy 5-0 and qualified for the round of 16 of the 2023 World Cup. © Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

The fifth Swedish goal came after 90 minutes. A long pass from Sofia Jakobsson of the San Diego Wave was checked by Rebecka Blomqvist of Wolfsburg. The striker, who entered the field in the second half, went out at full speed towards the rival goal, faked the goalkeeper and defined coldly.

Thus, Sweden converted five, took three more points, qualified for the round of 16 and sentenced Italy’s worst defeat in a World Cup.