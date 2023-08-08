In Melbourne, the match was decided by captain Usme’s goal at the start of the second half. The Cafeteras will now face England, champions of Europe, in the quarter-final scheduled for Saturday 12 August at 12.30 Italian time.

In front of 27,706 spectators at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Colombia beats Jamaica and takes the ticket to the quarter-finals, where they will meet the European champions England.

In the first fraction, despite the clear territorial domination of the South Americans, neither team managed to become really dangerous. The Cafeteras, without the suspended Manuela Vanegas, show themselves more in the offensive zone, but without particularly worrying Rebecca Spencer (we should point out a weak shot from Ospina Garcia). While there is no noteworthy action by the Jamaicans.

In the second half, the girls coach Nelson Abadía took the lead in the 51st minute through Catalina Usme. Opening from the right by Ana Guzmán, perfect assist for the number 11, who controls in the area and with a nice left footed shot towards the far post beats the goalkeeper. For the captain of Colombia, the best scorer in the history of the country and symbol athlete of the selection before the arrival of Linda Caicedo, it is the second goal in the tournament of Australia and New Zealand. See also Napoli-Fiorentina, in the Italian Cup remake of the 2014 final. The Viola have not won since 1988

After 322 minutes of unbeaten run in the competition (excluding steals), however, the defensive wall of the Caribbean formation falls. Suddenly, the game opens. The Central Americans hit the post two minutes after with a header from Jody Brown. On the other hand, Linda Caicedo tries to counterattack, but is rejected by a fine save from Spencer. In the 81st minute, then, Jamaica was very dangerous with Drew Spence: the Tottenham midfielder has the equalizer ball on her head but misses the target by a hair’s breadth. Four rounds of the clock go by and Colombia, who do better than their opponents on aggregate to deserve the win, hit the post with Leicy Santos. After more than the five minutes of added time allowed, the Colombians, 25th in the FIFA rankings, can celebrate a historic qualification among the top eight in the world. Colombia is the second team from South America, after Brazil who succeeded four times, to reach the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup. See also Nairo Quintana reaches 22 titles: he is the most successful Colombian cyclist

The Reggae Girlz, 43rd in the FIFA rankings, after eliminating Brazil in a group that also included France, bid farewell to the event with only one goal conceded in four games. Suffice it to say that the Jamaican executives had already booked their return flight for the day after the group stage.

A prestigious result, therefore, for the national team led by Lorne Garfield Donaldson. In 2019, in fact, the world championship review had been disastrous with three defeats in as many matches.

