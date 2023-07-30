Colombia surprised in Sydney by beating Germany 2-1, thus ending one of the blows of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The coffee makers went ahead on the scoreboard, thanks to a goal from the young player Linda Caicedo, and although Germany discounted, Manuela Vanegas reversed the score in the last minutes of the match.

A yellow tide has taken over the Sydney Football Stadium in Australia. The fans made Colombia feel like a local in their match against Germany in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Spectators witnessed a surprise 2-1 in which the South Americans beat the Europeans for the first time in their history.

Colombia warned first with the resource that seemed appropriate for Germany. In the 7th minute, Mayra Ramírez, from Levante, met a cross from Catalina Usme, from América de Cali, and headed home from Frohms’ goal. She failed to specify.

But from the first Colombian attempt, Germany took control of the ball. The Europeans were much more proactive, while the Latin Americans defended themselves tenaciously.

The 20-minute barrier was approaching and the Germans had a clear option: a ball was left in the area very close to the Colombian goal, Lina Magull, from Bayern Munich, kept the ball, but failed to shoot hard.

Germany set the tone for the first half. They had possession of the ball, set the pace of the game and were more offensive than the Latin Americans. Colombia, without the ball, tried to cut the European outposts with enormous physical exhaustion.

There were just a few minutes to go before the first half ended and Germany had a chance to translate possession into a goal. One of his figures, Alexandra Popp, Wolfsburg, finished off inside the area, but the ball went off the side of the goal. Colombia and Germany went goalless to the locker room.

Colombia hit Germany with two goals

The numbers predicted a clear advantage for Germany. The European team had never lost against South American rivals in World Cup events. And he came to the match with an undefeated record of 20 matches in the group stage of the tournament.

These statistics were shaken by the young Colombian Linda Caicedo in the 52nd minute. After a corner kick, the ball was left to the Real Madrid player who dribbled inside the area and fired a shot on goal that took a swing and missed. got into the angle of the German bow. A great goal from the 18-year-old striker who has already scored twice in the World Cup.

The goal sent the stadium crazy, full of Colombian fans. From the stands, the spectators encouraged the tricolor team, which suffered on the field before the offensive attempts of Germany. The Europeans wanted to reverse the score and advanced their ranks. Colombia resisted.

However, Germany was looking for and approaching the Colombian area dangerously. Some advances that Colombia cut with a series of fouls that gave them the opportunity to try to discount with the ball set pieces. However, the charges did not reach the bow of Catalina Pérez.

The Europeans did not lose momentum. Germany insisted on a fast attack, which reached the Colombian box with a huge cue pass that set up Lena Oderdorff. The ‘6’ controlled alone in front of the goalkeeper and Pérez tried to cut off the advance, but knocked down the German inside the area. The judge of the match sentenced a charge from the penalty spot. Popp was in charge of the shot from the white spot and scored to reverse the score.

When the game seemed to be sentenced to a tie, Colombia had a corner kick. Leicy Santos, who entered the second half, sent a cross well placed inside the area and Manuela Vanegas jumped and found the ball in the air. The ball entered the German goal and the Colombian knee burst with emotion in Sydney.

Colombia scored two goals in the second half against Germany and took three points. © Jaimi Joy / Reuters

Thus, Colombia sealed an agonizing victory when the statutory 90 minutes had already elapsed. The emotion of the coffee makers portrays the feat accomplished by the team, which places them first in Group H, with six points defeating the second best team in the world, according to the FIFA ranking.

News in development…