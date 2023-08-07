Women’s World Cup: Colombia already has a rival if it qualifies for the quarterfinals

England continues dreaming of the women’s World Cup title by winning the penalty shootout against Nigeria (4-2) after 120 goalless minutes in which the Africans dismantled the English strategy but without enough strength to advance to the quarterfinals, in which the co-hosts Australia will be after beating Denmark with the goals of Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord.

These are the headlines of the third day of the round of 16 of the Australia and New Zealand World Cup.

hard party

The English team got their ticket to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Monday by winning the penalty shootout against Nigeria 4-2, after finishing the match with a goalless draw and one less player over the play field.

The current European champions advance to the next round without dominating a match in which the Africans destroyed the strategy of Sarina Wiegman-Glotzbach and they were not able to find the goal until the second half.

Classification became more uphill for England with the expulsion of Lauren Jamesthe top scorer for the English team and a key player for the team.

This prevents him from playing the final quarterfinal match next weekend. A numerical superiority that in the early stages of extra time did not materialize in a clear dominance of the Africans, despite having opportunities like the one that left Alozie alone against an English goalkeeper who could only see how the shot went long.

Nigeria missed the first two attempts of the penalty shoot-out, and England, more accurate, seized the opportunity and claimed victory. The English will face in the quarterfinals the winner of the duel between Colombian and Jamaican on August 12.