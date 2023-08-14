Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/13/2023 – 18:01

The World Cup hosted in Australia and New Zealand is expected to reach almost 2 million tickets sold, and FIFA estimates that the global audience will reach two billion people. Success should take women’s football to new heights. The noise was immense. When Hannah Wilkinson scored New Zealand’s winner against Norway in their 2023 Women’s World Cup opener, an estimated 42,000 people went wild.

It was the largest ever crowd to attend a football match in New Zealand, whether men’s or women’s, and smashed the previous women’s football record of 26,000 spectators.

A few hours later, Australia followed suit, with nearly 75,000 fans cheering the Matildas’ (as Australia’s national team players are called) 1-0 victory over Ireland.

Now, as the semi-finals approach, a total of 1.98 million tickets are expected to be sold by the end of the tournament, which would be equivalent to an average of 31,000 fans for each of the 64 matches.

The number easily surpasses the previous record of 1.35 million people at the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada, which averaged 26,000 fans per game.

Given the initial target of 1.3 million – later increased to 1.5 million – the attendance represents a huge success for the host nations Australia and New Zealand. Football has simply exploded in both countries over the last month, and the global interest has been equally impressive.

It’s football time in Australia

Australia is a fanatical sports nation, but football has always struggled to attract mainstream attention compared to rugby and Australian rules football, which dominate media headlines and TV ratings.

However, the Matildas’ round of 16 match against Denmark reached 6.54 million people on the free-to-air Seven Network, more than the country’s biggest sporting events in 2022: the National Rugby League and Australian Football League.

“It’s been huge, it’s amazing to see all the support we’ve got, whether it’s in the stands, on TV or on the live websites,” Australian defender Ellie Carpenter told DW after the match. “It’s like one more person on the pitch.”

The number does not include viewers of the Optus Sport subscription streaming service, which owns the rights to all 2023 World Cup matches in the country.

Australia has shown that it is indeed a football nation. Almost 1.27 million tickets will have been sold by the end of the event, an average audience of almost 36 thousand people in each of the 35 games in the country, with an average capacity of 93% of the stadiums.

“The home advantage, the home crowd, is pushing us through this tournament,” said player Caitlin Foord. “All the credit goes to them. [os torcedores]for being loud and supportive.”

Three records broken in Auckland

Statistically, in terms of attendance, New Zealand fared slightly worse than Australia, with around 700,000 tickets sold, at an average of 24,500 spectators per match.

The games in Auckland and Wellington were well attended, but the decision to hold matches in Dunedin, with a population of just 129,000, reduced the numbers significantly. The city’s stadium did not reach, on average, 50% capacity in its six games, although it sold out tickets for New Zealand’s tie with Switzerland.

However, given the country’s obsession with rugby and its population of just five million, the numbers exceeded expectations, with the record for the largest attendance for a football game in the country being broken three times in Auckland.

“The noise was deafening,” New Zealand co-captain Ria Percival told DW after the team’s opening win over Norway. “I’ve never heard anything like it, and I can’t believe so many people came to watch us play. It was amazing.”

Defender Claudia Bunge said: “I never dreamed of playing in front of a huge crowd at Eden Park. I hope being a part of this piece of history has inspired all the girls watching in stadiums or at home to go out and be a part of the next generation of Ferns.”

Show in the stands

Although the hosts did not manage to reach the knockout stage, the New Zealanders continued to show up en masse to the stadiums for the games, carrying flags of the teams that were still in contention.

“We had never seen women’s football before,” fan Charlotte Scott told DW in Auckland. “Now we’ve watched five games and we wish there were more.”

“We loved the excitement, bright colors and music that the different crowds brought,” said Scott. “Even when the audience was smaller, you would find a team like the one in Zambia, who had a chorus that never stopped.”

Cynical suggestions that the free tickets may have boosted attendance do not hold up, as only 20,000 of them were distributed across all four New Zealand cities that hosted matches.

TV ratings were equally impressive, especially as most games were shown on Sky and only a few for free on Stuff.nz.

More than 1 million people watched the team’s opening game against Norway, more than any other game in the men’s World Cup.

The world on TV

And it wasn’t just in Oceania: across the world, impressive numbers were recorded by TV stations, especially considering that many games took place outside of traditional prime time in most countries.

Despite kicking off at 5:00 am Eastern Time, the USA’s shootout loss to Sweden in the Round of 16 drew 2.52 million viewers on Fox, taking a total of 4.07 million. The four US matches averaged 3.8 million viewers, up from the first four matches of the 2019 World Cup.

The UK recorded a peak audience of 5.2 million people watching BBC One as Britain’s victory over Nigeria kicked off at 8.30am London time. There were over 2.6 million viewers watching on streaming.

Germany’s public broadcaster ARD said 10.36 million people tuned in to watch the country’s group stage defeat by Colombia, the highest audience in 2023.

More than 9 million Colombians watched their team’s game against South Korea, a 300% increase from the previous record for a Women’s World Cup game.

Brazil’s debut game against Panama had an audience of 13.9 million people on TV Globo and SporTV. Around 4.58 million viewers watched China’s opening match against Denmark on Chinese broadcaster CCTV5.

The Australian title hope

Considering the boom that women’s football received after the 2022 European Championship in England (which went on to win), there were fears that the start time of the game in the host countries, which is not very convenient for many time zones, could hurt The interest.

These concerns have indeed been allayed, showing that the appetite for women’s football is following the appetite for men’s football.

FIFA said the tournament is aiming to reach a total audience of two billion people worldwide, a significant increase from the 1.19 billion the organization accounted for at the 2019 World Cup.

The quality of the spectacle has also been of a high standard, even after the tournament was expanded from 24 to 32 teams to allow rising nations a chance to play against established ones.

Big scores were few and far between, and many underdogs such as Morocco, South Africa and Jamaica caused surprises in the group stage. Not only is the level improving, but the gap between the best and the worst is shrinking.

There are four matches left in the tournament, but the show isn’t over yet.

Although New Zealand were knocked out, Australia still have hopes of lifting the trophy. If the Matildas reach the final, the TV ratings could even rival the eight million viewers who watched Cathy Freeman win the 400m at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

“It’s good to see where the sport is going here, how many girls and boys want to play football,” said Foord. “It’s good to know the game is moving in the right direction.”