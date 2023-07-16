The blues come from the success in the last test against New Zealand, before the draw with Morocco. All the ante-post odds of the Women’s World Cup

The official start of the Women’s World Cup is just a few days away. From July 20 to August 20, Australia and New Zealand host the tournament. Milena Bertolini’s Italy will face Argentina, Sweden and South Africa in the group stage. The top two from each group progress to the round of 16, the final being held at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Italy’s chances — Italy enters the competition after two excellent victories. In the last test against New Zealand, the Azzurri prevailed 1-0: a goal midway through the first half by Valentina Giacinti was decisive. Milena Bertolini’s girls had drawn against Morocco earlier this month: 0-0 in the 90th minute. After five straight defeats between friendlies and the Arnold Clark Cup, the national team returned to winning ways last February by overcoming South Korea and have been unbeaten for five months. Great expectations for the very young Giulia Dragoni, Barcelona midfielder born in 2006, already on the field in the last two outings. They will not be there because they are not summoned: Sara Gama, Valentina Bergamaschi and Aurora Galli. See also Budget cap: FIA now interviews teams' extra F1 staff

The World Cup remains a complicated tournament and the Azzurri at last year’s European Championships failed to make it past the groups. In fact, according to the main betting sites, Italy’s triumph is even valued at 100.00 by Sisal, 75.00 on Snai and 50.00 by Better.

United States favourites — The United States aim for a third consecutive title and fifth overall: they are the team to beat. They challenge Portugal, Holland and Vietnam in the group. For bookmakers, the success of the stars and stripes national team is quoted just 3.25 by Better and Snai, 3.00 by Sisal.

Women’s World Cup: the others — Norway (1995), Germany (2003, 2007) and Japan (2011) are the other former winners in the running. Attention also to the European champions of England. For bookmakers, Wiegman’s team is the second favorite national team after the USA: victory in the final is now worth 5.50 for Better and Snai, 6.00 on Sisal. See also Latest news and rumors of Liga MX signings

Spain and Germany play their chances: odds of 6.00 are set for the hypothesis that the Spanish raise the trophy, at 9.00 the value chosen by the betting sites for a success of the German national team.

More detached all the others. Ireland and Portugal make their World debut, as well as Haiti, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Vietnam and Zambia. Canada graduated Olympic champion in 2021: the ante-post victory of the World Cup is proposed at 33.00.

After winning the America’s Cup, Pia Sundhage’s Brazil lost the final on penalties against England last June. According to the analyzes of the bookmakers, the green and gold national team does not start among the favourites: the triumph for Sisal is worth 33.00, 20.00 on Better, 25.00 according to Snai.

