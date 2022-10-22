This morning the draw for the Women’s World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 was held at the Aotea Center in Auckland.
The 32 teams were classified into 4 pots, which were announced days ago, according to their classification in the FIFA ranking to later proceed to the draw.
Pot 1: United States, Sweden, Germany, England, France, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.
Pot 2: China, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, and Italy.
Pot 3: Republic of Ireland, Vietnam, Denmark, Switzerland, Colombia, ArgentinaCosta Rica and Jamaica.
Pot 4: Philippines, Morocco, Zambia, South Africa, Nigeria and the 3 winners of the intercontinental playoff.
Let’s remember that there are teams that have not yet qualified for this World Cup and there are still three places at stake. The teams from Portugal, Chile, Taipei, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, Paraguay, Haiti, Panama, Cameroon and Senegal will meet in an intercontinental playoff on February 18 and 22.
Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the Philippines
B Group: Australia, Canada, Republic of Ireland and Nigeria
Group C: Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and Zambia
Group D: England, China, Denmark and Winner of Group B
Group E: United States, Netherlands, Vietman and Winner Group A
Group F: France, Brazil, Jamaica and Winner of Group C
Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina and South Africa
Group H: Germany, South Korea, Colombia and Morocco
The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be played between July 20, 2023 and August 20, the day of the grand final.
#Womens #World #Cup #draw #group #stage
Leave a Reply