The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is about to start, and teams from around the world are preparing to compete in the most prestigious women’s soccer tournament.

The championship, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, will mark a milestone in the history of the competition. with the participation of 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four teams each.

It is the first time that the Women’s World Cup has been held in two countries and in different confederations. The Football Federation of Australia, a member of the Asian Football Confederation, and the New Zealand Football Association, an affiliate of the Oceania Football Confederation, come together to welcome teams and fans from around the world.

Defending title team USA will look to extend their dominance in the tournament. With four titles under their belt (won in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019), the reigning champions will be attempting to secure their fifth consecutive world championship.

The Women’s World Cup will begin on July 20.

The group draw took place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, and the participating teams met their opponents in the group stage. Below are the groups for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland.

B Group: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria and Canada.

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan.

Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark and China.

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands and Portugal.

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil and Panama.

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy and Argentina.

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia and the Republic of Korea.

These groups will surely star in matches full of passion and football skill. The participating teams will look to excel and advance in the tournament, hoping to achieve glory and lift the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy.

The last players of the Colombian national team arrived last Tuesday, July 11, at the Sydney airport. Before the World Cup begins, they have scheduled two friendly matches against Ireland and China, on July 14 and 17, respectively.

Fifa has presented economic news for the federations and the soccer players who will participate in the tournament. As part of this payment system, specific funds will be allocated to remunerate the players who attend the competition with their teams.

​*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from the official FIFA website, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.