The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is about to kick off and soccer fans around the world are eager to witness this exciting tournament.

For the first time in history, the event will take place in two countries that belong to different confederations: Australia and New Zealand.

From July 20 to August 20, 32 teams will participate in the biggest women’s event in sports. These will be divided into eight zones of four teams each, promising intense competition.

This is the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and will feature a total of 64 matches in just one month. The highlight of this edition is the fact that it will be played in nine cities and ten stadiums distributed in both host countries.

The inaugural match, which will pit New Zealand against Norway, will take place at Auckland’s iconic Eden Park on July 20. On the other hand, the final will be played exactly one month later at the impressive Australia Stadium in Sydney, the venue with the largest audience capacity of the championship.

The semi-finals will be split between New Zealand and Australia, ensuring an exciting show in both countries.

Fifa has presented economic news for federations and footballers, including funds specifically earmarked to remunerate the players who participate in the competition. This innovative payment system will allow participating member associations to receive record compensation, thus furthering the development of football in their respective countries.

In addition, the players summoned by their teams will have a guaranteed remuneration for their performance in the tournament.

Host cities for this exciting event include Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Dunedin, Hamilton, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Wellington.



Each of these territories will have the opportunity to show their love for football and demonstrate their hospitality to participating teams and fans who travel to watch the games.

The stadiums chosen to host the matches are the Hindmarsh Stadium, Eden Park, Brisbane Stadium, Dunedin Stadium, Waikato Stadium, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Australia Stadium and Sydney Football Stadium, and the Wellington.

Waikato Stadium (left) and Dunedin Stadium (right).

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 promises to be a historic event, with the goal of increasing the visibility and prestige of women’s football around the world. Fans can’t wait to witness the excitement and drama that this magnificent tournament will offer.

