There is still a year and a half left, but the Women’s World Cup is already beginning to be felt. Japan, South Korea, China and the Philippines They are the first four countries qualified to play the 2023 Cup that will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20 of that year.
All four teams earned their ticket to the Women’s World Cup after advancing to the semi-finals of the Asian Cup. Japan defeated Thailand 7-0; South Korea beat Australia 1-0; China beat Vietnam 3-1 and the Philippines beat Taiwan on penalties after 1-1 after ninety minutes.
Despite their loss in the Asian Cup quarter-finals, Australia is assured of a place in the Cup as one of the two host countries.
With the results of this weekend, 6 of the 32 participating teams in the next World Cup are then defined. The places that remain to be filled are: 3 places corresponding to Asia (AFC), 4 to Africa (CAF), 4 to North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), 3 to South America (CONMEBOL), 11 to Europe (UEFA) and 3 play-off playoff.
