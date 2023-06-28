From her debut at the 2019 World Cup, where she became the sixth youngest player to represent Germany in such an event, taking school exams midway through the tournament, to her impressive performances at Euro 2022, Oberdorf has established herself. as the benchmark midfielder for her country and a vital presence on the pitch.

Oberdorf’s energy and tenacity are undeniable. He moves at lightning speeds, makes ferocious tackles, and brings a unique blend of skill and intuition to the game.

Although not the flashiest, her consistent performances have been decisive for Germany, and probably will be as long as she continues to play.

The 22-year-old was the best of the match in Germany’s win over Austria in the quarterfinals. She but she tested positive for Covid-19 and had to miss the semi-final against France and the final against England. Until then, she had been one of the strongest contenders for best player in the tournament.

Former Leona Fara Williams said it was a “nightmare” to face her as she “can intimidate her opponents”, and since Euros Buhl has become somewhat of a more complete player.

As a winger who can adapt to various styles of play, Buhl delights in creating play and assisting her teammates, while also having a knack for scoring herself. Her ability to play with both feet almost equally effectively is a rare talent that Germany will need this summer.

The 32-year-old played a pivotal role in the success of WSL side Chelsea for years, until her departure in 2022, lifting 11 major trophies with the club.

She was one of the first non-British players to reach such high heights in the league, the first to make 100 and 200 appearances respectively.

The top scorer in South Korea’s history in both men’s and women’s soccer, Ji helped guide the team to the Asian Cup final last year. She possesses control of the ball that makes it look like she’s slipping past her opponents.

Known as one of the most creative midfielders football has ever seen, Ji has always been the star of her team, constantly living up to expectations.

After having participated in two World Cups (2011 and 2015), Montoya hopes to surpass the previous performances of Colombia, which was eliminated in the group stage in 2011 and reached the round of 16 in 2015.

Colombia’s style of play has undergone a remarkable transformation, and Montoya is at the center of it all, leading the team forward with quick transitions and quick, accurate passes.

After being runner-up in last year’s Copa América, Colombia enters the World Cup with a talented squad that combines youth and experience, including the 32-year-old Montoya, who will undoubtedly bring style and stability.

The public celebrated in a big way, but Ayane had no idea that they had won. He thought there was still a lot to do, failing to realize his penalty sealed a 5-4 shootout win against Nigeria.

It was only when her teammates ran towards her that she knew they had made history by securing a place in the first World Cup in their history.

Morocco may not have won the tournament, but Tottenham’s Ayane, who made his senior debut in 2021 after representing England in the youth ranks, went on a campaign with two goals in six games.

A speedy forward who can play as a lone striker, a duo or on the wing, her progressive style and unpredictable movement add an element of surprise to Morocco’s game. He will undoubtedly keep his opponents in Group H on their toes, especially those unfamiliar with the team’s style.