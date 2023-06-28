Usually playing as a right-back or winger, Larroquette played a pivotal role in Argentina’s performances on their World Cup debut in 2019. They posted a remarkable 0-0 draw against former champions Japan and a thrilling 3-3 draw against Scotland, after trailing 3-0 in the 69th minute.

They didn’t play well enough to advance to the round of 16, but they certainly showed that they deserve to compete on the biggest stage.

Argentina has a reputation for being a resilient team and difficult to break defensively, and Larroquette, who has played for clubs in Norway, the United States and Portugal, is no stranger to big games and pressure situations.

With a recent milestone of over a hundred caps for Italy, Girelli brings a wealth of experience to the tournament. At 33 years old, he has a remarkable tally of 53 goals in 103 appearances for his country.

Her impact at Juventus has been equally impressive, becoming the first player to score 50 goals for the club. Many of those goals came at crucial moments, whether she was securing league titles or delivering in important Champions League games.

Italy’s approach to the World Cup will be to play with confidence, without putting pressure on themselves. If they can adopt this mindset and allow Girelli to do what he does best – score goals – then they will have a real chance to repeat their impressive performance from the 2019 tournament.

Magaia played a key role in the selection of the Banyana Banyana during WAFCON 2022 held in Morocco. He scored a decisive goal in a 2-1 win against Nigeria. In the final against the hosts, Magaia scored a brace and led South Africa to lift the trophy. She finished the tournament as top scorer,

At 27, she’s already being compared to Bafana Bafana legend Mark Williams, and it’s easy to see why. His agility and delicacy are proof of his ability to score in various ways. Whether it’s touches, spin shots, spin shots or kicks, he always manages to find the bottom of the net.

Although scoring goals is a crucial part of her game, veteran Asllani’s true value lies in her ability to create. Thanks to her vision of the game, she is capable of threading the perfect pass to create scoring chances for her teammates.

Asllani’s skill at set pieces is another highlight of his game. As a specialist in penalties and free kicks, he will offer Sweden valuable opportunities, especially when the teams fall back.

The 33-year-old played a crucial role in the team’s success during the last World Cup, where they posted an impressive third-place finish, and was arguably Sweden’s best player at Euro 2022.