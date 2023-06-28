At 25, Bonmati has played a key role in Barcelona’s hegemony, helping them win four consecutive league titles and a couple of Champions League titles.

At last summer’s Euro Cup, her performance was decisive for Spain, especially in the absence of Alexia Putellas, and she nearly led the team to the quarter-finals, where they beat eventual champions England.

His performances demonstrate his ability to dictate play even in high-stakes matches, and his impressive ball control, exceptional game vision and fast-paced footwork perfectly embody the “Made in Barça” football philosophy that everyone loves.

In the past 12 years, since her move to Europe, Kumagai has established herself as the most successful Japanese player of her generation, regardless of gender.

His achievements speak for themselves: a World Cup triumph, numerous French national titles, Champions Leagues, a Bundesliga title and an Asian Games gold medal. She’s practically a walking display case.

In total, he has 26 titles to his credit.

As the captain of the Japanese team and the last one standing from that 2011 triumph, she can play defensive midfielder or central defender.

With 134 caps for the Nadeshiko, Kumagai is set to empower her teammates in their quest for glory once again.

Her extraordinary performance at the 2020 Olympic Games had the whole world talking about her when she became the first female player to score three consecutive goals in the history of the tournament.

The impact of the attack on the Zambian team cannot be underestimated. Although they qualified for the World Cup without her, her scoring record was remarkably mediocre.

When Banda returned for the COSAFA Cup, she propelled the team to victory with ten goals in five matches, besting all other contenders in the race for the tournament’s top scorer title.

At 23, she is already one of Africa’s most natural and deadly goalscorers, and she is ready to show the rest of the world her talent.

Since then, Rodríguez has become a key player for Costa Rica and the team’s top scorer. Known for her skill and her talent as a forward, she has showcased her goalscoring prowess with some incredible goals for her club, the Portland Thorns.

Rodríguez’s longevity on the international scene is impressive and no wonder. He made his senior national team debut at the young age of 13, and now, 16 years later, his contribution will be crucial in helping Costa Rica overcome their previous group stage elimination.