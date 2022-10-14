The Women’s World Cup is already taking shape with nine months to go until it is held in Australia – New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023. The seeds for the draw to be held on Saturday October 22 have already been defined and also the playoff matches of the qualifying tournament. We tell you how the pots and playoffs turned out.
There are already 29 teams that have their place assured in the tournament and there are another three quotas that will be defined among 10 teams, through a qualifying contest. Today the groups were raffled and so were the crossings, which will take place in New Zealand from February 18 to 23.
Group A: Cameroon/Thailand vs Portugal
B Group: Senegal/Haiti vs Chile
Group C: Chinese Taipei/Paraguay vs Papua New Guinea/Panama
The draw will take place on October 22 at the Aotea Center in Auckland and the countries that are in pot number 1, as seeded will be the two host teams and the six best positioned countries in the FIFA ranking: United States, Sweden, Germany , England, France and Spain, which rose two places in the world table. The one that remained, this time outside the first pot was the selection of the Netherlands.
In pot 2 will be the teams that are in the best position: Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands, Japan, Norway, Italy, China and South Korea. Argentina, for its part, rose two places in the ranking and now occupies position 29 and is part of Pot 3 along with Denmark, Switzerland, Colombia, Vietnam, Costa Rica and Jamaica.
For the day of the draw, it must be taken into account that except for UEFA countries, teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn in the same group.
