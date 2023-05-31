Dhe “Eurofighters” are supposed to rock the world this time, but the title fight Down Under starts with a massive rift: The German Football Association (DFB) accuses champions Bayern Munich of “breach of word” because he sent his players three days late to prepare for the national team to the World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand (July 20th to August 20th).

“You broke your word. For me this is very, very disappointing. The reasons are incomprehensible to us,” Joti Chatzialexiou, the angry sporting director of the national teams, fumed in the direction of Bayern when the extended squad was announced on Wednesday: “That takes part of our preparation ad absurdum. That is not appreciative of us and disrespectful of the other clubs.

“That limits us as a team”

Also Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the 20 players who were in the EM squad last summer, with captain Alexandra Popp in her 28-strong squad called was hit hard by Bayern’s decision. “It’s a difficult situation, especially for the players,” said the national coach: “Our preparation is messing it up. That limits us as a team.”

After a short vacation, Popp and his colleagues were supposed to go to the first part of the World Cup preparations at DFB partner Adidas’ “HomeGround” on June 20th – 17 days after VfL Wolfsburg’s Champions League final against FC Barcelona next Saturday start. The foundation stone for the EM high flight in England was laid there last year. However, the Bayern players will not join the DFB selection until June 23 – according to Chatzialexiou “contrary to agreements made at the beginning of the year”.







The “ghost of Herzogenaurach” should still be conjured up in the second half from July 1st. “I’m hoping for a flow similar to the EM,” said Chatzialexiou: “We want to play for the title and hopefully win the final this time.” On June 24th and July 7th in Offenbach and Fürth we will face Vietnam and Zambia checked the World Cup form in the last friendlies. Only then will the official squad be reduced to 23 players.



Not there: Giulia Gwinn

Image: picture alliance / Sven Simon



Giulia Gwinn is not part of the squad. After tearing his second cruciate ligament in October, the actual regular in external defense only returned to team training with Bayern last week. Without game practice, it wasn’t enough for Gwinn. “That was the most difficult decision. She is 23 years young. That’s why it’s primarily a rational decision for us,” said Voss-Tecklenburg: “We want to play many more big tournaments with her in the future.”

In addition to Gwinn, goalkeeper Almuth Schult (pregnancy) and midfielder Linda Dallmann (syndrome tear) are also missing from the European Championship squad. The players from Wolfsburg (10) form the core of the squad, followed by Eintracht Frankfurt (6) and Bayern (5). In addition to the 28 nominees, ten other players are available on call.

On July 11, the team – possibly with two or three backup players – will travel to the other side of the world. So the two-time world champion has enough time to acclimatize in his base camp in Wyong, around 90 km north of Sydney, before the first preliminary round game on July 24th. In Group H with Morocco, Colombia and South Korea, the DFB team is the clear favorite, but in the knockout phase there is a risk of tough duels with France or Brazil.







With a view to the impending TV blackout, there is a new movement. Top European politicians led by Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser have called on those involved to take action. Voss-Tecklenburg spoke of a timely meeting of those responsible and was “hopeful”.