It is no secret to anyone that FIFA is one of the most important sports companies, since for several years it has organized the most acclaimed and liked soccer tournaments.

Some days ago, Said organization announced that the 2023 Women’s World Cup will distribute a new sum of money to all the countries that are in the competition, obviously the bonus that will be given will depend on their performance and how far they reach in the competition.

The World Cup is only three days away from having its inauguration.

Everything seems to indicate that this new figure is 150 million dollars. And to highlight this amount, it represents a significant increase of almost three times what was distributed or delivered in the last World Cup, which was in France 2019.



But many people will wonder why this increase is due? Well, everything is related to the growth of women’s football and the need to support and promote gender equality in sport.

For this reason, the same company has declared that the objective is to continue increasing the prizes in the most important tournaments, in the present and in the future, in order to match them with men’s soccer.

In addition, they have stated that FIFA will also provide the teams with a series of support services, including accommodation and transport, to ensure teams can fully focus on the game to make the show the best and most eye-catching it can be.

It is worth mentioning that the 2023 Women’s World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand and will have the participation of 32 teams.

According to marketing agencies and FIFA itself, the tournament is expected to corner a lot of visibility and women’s football continues to grow exponentially.

As previously stated, the increase in prizes and rewards that female players will receivereflects how this type of football is liked more by the audience day after day and therefore helps motivate the teams to give their best in the Women’s World Cup.

Prize money for the teams

Group stage: $1,560,000 dollars.

Round of 16: $1,870,000 dollars.

Quarter finals: $2,180,000 dollars.

4th. position: $2,455,000 dollars.

3rd. position: $2,610,000 dollars.

runner-up: $3,015,000 dollars.

Champion Country: $4,290,000 dollars.

Cash prizes for players

Group stage: $30,000 dollars.

Round of 16: $60,000 dollars.

Quarter finals: $90,000 dollars.

4th. position: $165,000 dollars.

3rd. position: $180,000 dollars.

runner-up: $195,000 dollars.

Champions: $270,000 dollars.

This is how our footballers have been formed

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

