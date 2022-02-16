In the twelfth edition of the Women’s World Car of the Year there Peugeot triumphs with the new 308 in the Urban Vehicle category. In the other categories they triumphed Kia Sportage among the Family SUVs, the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E in Large Cars, BMW iX among the Large SUVs, theAudi e-Tron GT in Performance Cars and finally, Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the 4 × 4 preferred by women.

The prestigious award is awarded by a jury composed exclusively of female journalists of the automotive sector, representing 40 countries and 5 continents that make up WWCOTY (Women’s World Car Of The Year).

The new Peugeot 308 is the car of choice for women in the Urban Vehicle category

Over the course of its twelfth year, the jury rated it well 65 auto candidates presented between January 1st and December 31st 2021.

Peugeot 308 is Women’s World Car of the Year 2022

There Peugeot 308 is a women’s favorite among Urban Vehicles in Women’s World Car of the Yearwith the motivation: “Excellence in safety, driving experience, technology, design, respect for the environment and optimization of energy resources”.

The new 308 will also be electric in 2023

The new 308 is offered in versions 5 doors And SWwith petrol engines PureTech (110 and 130 hp) or Diesel BlueHDi (130 HP) and above all with the new engines plug-in hybrids (from 180 or 225 hp). In 2023 the 308 will also be electric.

What is the Women’s World Car of the Year Award?

Founded in 2009, the Women’s World Car of the Year jury is made up of 56 female journalists of the automotive sector, coming from 40 countries several of the 5 continents.

The jurors in this phase chose the 3 best cars in each category while theMarch 8, 2022on the occasion of the Women’s Dayproclaim theabsolute winner car.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe is Women’s World Car of the Year 2022 among 4 × 4

The winning models, launched between January and December 2020, are chosen based on the principles that guide all motorists, including safety, quality, price, design, driving dynamics and environmental impact.

Women’s Favorite Cars Women’s World Car of the Year 2022

Peugeot 308: Urban Model

Kia Sportage: Family Suv,

Ford Mustang Mach-E: Large Car

BMW iX: Large Suv

Audi e-Tron GT: Performance Car

Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 4 × 4 car

Photo Women’s World Car of the Year 2022

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 Land Rover Defender is Women’s World Car of the Year in 2021

👉 Cars for women, women’s shopping tips

👉 Electric cars for women

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK