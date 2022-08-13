Women’s Vuelta Colombia: Estefanía Herrera won stage 5; Peñuela, firm

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Estefanía Herrera, wins stage 5.
Diana Peñuela continues in the overall lead.
August 13, 2022, 03:32 PM
the colombian cyclist Stephanie Herrera He won this Saturday in the fifth stage of the Vuelta a Colombia, which has traveled through the department of Santander, although his victory does not threaten the leadership of his compatriot Diana Penuelawinner of the four previous fractions.
penuela, leader
Herrera (Colombia-GW) managed to win a stage of 103.4 kilometers, between Curití and Bucaramanga, the capital of Santander, with a time of 3 hours, 4 minutes and 54 seconds.
In this stage Lina Marcela Hernández (Colombia-GW) and Carolina Vargas (Colnago CM) were second and third, respectively.
The current national road champion, who belongs to the DNA Pro Cycling Team, Diana Peñuela, came in fourth place.
The last three editions of the Vuelta a Colombia Femenina were won by foreigners: in 2021 the title went to the Venezuelan Lilibeth Chacón; in 2020 for the Ecuadorian Myriam Núñez and in 2019, the Chilean Aranza Villalón.
The only Colombian who has won this test is Ana Cristina Sanabria, from Santander, who did it in 2016, 2017 and 2018. This Sunday the competition will culminate with the sixth stage in a 90.3-kilometer section that will start and end in Bucaramanga.
EFE
August 13, 2022, 03:32 PM
