Italy is bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup. In the final for the third and fourth place they clearly beat the United States 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 26-24) with a performance full of determination, indeed anger. The defeat against Brazil was too intense and opened several wounds in the Italian volleyball group for women after a season that gave history a Nations League title and a third place in the world.

The blues start off well. They seem very charged, they want to leave the defeat with Brazil behind and aim straight for the bronze. Point to point in the first set, with Italy always ahead and defense finally registered to perfection. Two ahead of the blue, then suddenly the situation is reversed (7-10) and Mazzanti calls the repair time out. Paola Egonu resumes the thread of the conversation under the net but the Americans keep the advantage (11-13). The blue wall works with Egonu who defends rather than attacks and does so well as to force the United States to time out (13-13). There is determination among the blue, every ball is hot and the result is a very intense and balanced match. Egonu is unleashed, as in the best games. Brazil seems to be just a memory for her, Italy holds well even in batting and finds herself above four (19-15), despite the umpteenth suspension requested by America. It’s up to Anna Danesi to sign the plus five (22-17), then Alessia Orro misses the line and the Americans shorten the gap (22-19). Egonu closes the set forcing the Americans to break the net: 25-20 in 21 ‘of play.

The second fraction always opens in the sign of equilibrium. Try to gain altitude for the American team with a couple of blows by Annie Drews (2-4) but the blue remain in the wake. Paola Egonu (5-6) turns on the light again, there are no Olympic champions held at bay by Alessia Orro. An ace from Eleonora Fersino brings the Americans back three (6-9) and Mazzanti stops the game to find the square. Danesi and Egonu the points that bring Italy back (11-10), this time time out with stars and stripes. With the blue, in this phase of the game, the block is served (points one after the other) and in addition there is Caterina Bosetti who leads Italy by three (14-11). The challenge, another wall and the unstoppable Bosetti bring the blue even higher (17-11). The lead lengths soon become eight (21-13) because tonight everything really works. The set ball arrives on Caterina Bosetti’s turn and the first of 9 is enough to close the fraction: 25-15 in 20 ‘and 2-0 for Italy.

The third set opens with Orro at bat (1-0), then Drews brings the Americans back (1-3). A mini break that shakes the blue who get back in front for safety (7-5). Two errors in a row (Egonu and Lubian) from position 2 put the Americans back on track. A challenge assigns the tie (9-9), then the US winning wall and Sarah Wilhite’s impregnable diagonal allow the United States the double advantage (9-11). Mazzanti time out. Sylla first draws and then brings her team back as a true captain (12-11). The Americans, however, find unexpected gaps in the Azzurri defense and continue to stay in the wake (13-13). We travel shoulder to shoulder, then a mistake by Sylla in reception allows the Americans to return above two (14-16). Reactivo Mazzanti who calls another timely time out. With the Americans over four (15-19) it’s up to Paola Egonu to pull off a couple of unstoppable blows from position 2 and keep Italy hooked (18-20). She forces the Americans to the umpteenth time out after a quick school volley with a perfect twist of the wrist right under the noses of the opponents (20-21). An ace and a block of those who do bad grant 4 set balls to the United States (20-24). The first one cancels Sylla, the second Egonu, the third do it all by themselves the Americans touching the ball four times in a row and it is logical to take refuge in time out (23-24). Orro saves in a dive and Egonu draws, then a new set point for America. Sylla cancels him from position 4, draws and then the reversal: match point Italy, the wall of the blue is portentous and is a bronze medal.

We end up in hugs, the usual photos all together and greetings. It feels like the last day of school. For some, it might really be.