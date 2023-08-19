Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-13) in Monza in the match valid for Pool B of the 2023 Women’s Volleyball European Championships.

In evidence Ekaterina Antropova with 16 points, of which 11 in attack. The opposite scores 3 times on serve and collects 2 winning blocks. High marks also for Elena Pietrini with 13 points and Marina Lubian with 12 points, almost perfect (88%) in her 100th appearance in blue. Special mention for the captain Myriam Sylla, who ends the match with 3 aces. Paola Egonu still starts from the bench and, when she is employed, she gives her offensive contribution.

ITALY-SWITZERLAND 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-13)

Italy: Danesi 8, Antropova 16, Sylla 10, Lubian 11, Orro 1, Pietrini 13, Fersino (L). Degrades, Egonu 5, Squarcini, Bosio. Ne Nwakalor, Parish Church, Omoruyi. Herds Mazzanti.

Switzerland: Sulser 3, Storck 6, Lengweiler 4, Matter 1, Wassner, Kunzler L. 10, Mottis (L). De Micheli, Petitat, Pierret 2, Eichler. Ne Mico, Engel, Kunzler J. All. Bertolacci.

Referees: Dejan Rogic (SRB), Helena Geldof (NED)

Duration Set: 24′, 24′, 22′.

Italy: 13 aces, 11 missed hits, 7 blocks.

Switzerland: 2 y, 6 sc, 1 m.

Coach Mazzanti’s blues, their second success in as many matches, are back on the field tomorrow evening, at 9 pm on Saturday 19 August, to face Bulgaria again in Monza.