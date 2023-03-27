AC Milan’s Primavera women conquered the first trophy in their history, beating the representative of the National Amateur League on penalties in the final of the Viareggio tournament. The Rossoneri took the lead with a fine header from Eric Cesarini (seventh center of the event) in the quarter of an hour, and were joined six minutes later by Bauce. Balanced recovery with a great chance for Sevenius 2′ from the end of the regulation time: conclusion in the small area that Holzer saved with his foot. So we went into extra time. In the 105th minute, Milan took the lead again: a splendid through ball from Mikulica for Sevenius who beat Holzer 2-1. When the match seemed to be over, the Lnd equalized with a shot from the edge by Battilana that the Rossoneri goalkeeper “pummeled”.