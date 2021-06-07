The Valencia Women keep growing. After the club announced that next season the women’s quarry will be under the mandate of the club itself and will work in the same facilities as the men’s section. A children’s team of the entity has made history.

And is that the Valencia Females Infant A It was the first women’s soccer club in Spain to win its league without losing a single game. being this league of masculine category. The footballers have not lost a single game under the command of their coach Javier Medrano and the thirteen victories and three draws that they have reaped It is worth entering the history of women’s grassroots … and men’s football.