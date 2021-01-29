Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The year 2021 has come, and the General Women’s Union has written bright pages for the significant gains and achievements in the process of empowering Emirati women, after transforming challenges into opportunities and accomplishments with a spirit and national will filled with ambition and desire to achieve the highest indicators of empowerment, and to put the Emirati footprint with distinction with actions that precede words, so the challenge of a crisis was « Corona », a great proof to prove its flexibility and speed in dealing with the nature of the stage in which the country is living due to the pandemic and dealing with its developments, thanks to the support and guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation« Mother of the Emirates » .

Safe houses

This report reviews the most prominent achievements of the General Women’s Union in 2020, as the General Women’s Union took proactive steps to address the repercussions of the Corona virus, by launching the “Be a Safety Bridge” initiative, as part of its relentless pursuit of promoting women’s physical and psychological health, in light of The spread of the Corona virus, during the current situation, and building women’s capacities to confront emerging societal phenomena, in addition to launching the initiative “Home Safety … Safe Homes”, in cooperation with the relevant authorities of security and safety, to prepare women to be an effective element to protect their children, their home and their society in the face of risks, crises and disasters The Union also worked to put forward the “Be the Safety Bridge” guide, to summarize the best precautionary measures to be followed to prevent the emerging “Corona” virus, in order to support women in dealing positively with the current challenges.

Protecting them is our responsibility

In the midst of its effective contributions to the health sector, a mobile women’s and child health clinic for telemedicine was launched, in addition to the launch of the Zayed Giving Initiative, in cooperation with the General Women’s Union “The initiative to protect them is our responsibility”, within the Sheikha Fatima program to volunteer to provide prevention supplies to protect medical personnel from And nurses and paramedics from the danger of the new Corona virus, and the federation also organized the forum «Your health under the microscope», in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the Emirates Public Health Association and the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, with the aim of introducing citizens to developments in common diseases and methods of treatment and prevention. The General Women’s Union, in cooperation with NMC Royal Hospital, organized dialogue sessions virtually on the occasion of Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, due to its keenness to serve women and society, and to interact closely with global initiatives concerned with human health.

You are all responsible

In an effort to support the state’s development efforts, the General Women’s Union organized a dialogue session, “You are all responsible .. prepare for the fifty”, which aims to highlight the role of the authorities in facing the issues and challenges facing Emirati women in various sectors in light of the current circumstances, which have resulted in changes The General Women’s Union, in cooperation with the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Office, held dialogue sessions under the title / Planning for the Fifty … Women are the Support of the Nation /, under the auspices of The graciousness of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, coinciding with the state’s preparations for the next fifty years, to discuss ways to improve the capabilities of Emirati women in many aspects affecting society.

Together for good

The General Women’s Union administration devoted its noble efforts to launching charitable initiatives and implementing humanitarian projects in the holy month of Ramadan in which the female employees of the General Women’s Union participated, including the “Together for Good” initiative in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, and the “Eid Al-Fitr clothing” initiative for participants in the peace and security program from the Republic. The Yemeni “Socotra” and Mauritania who are in the Khawla Bint Al-Azwar School, and their number are 32, in addition to some needy families, in addition to the initiative “Support Sudan to combat the“ Covid-19 ”epidemic, a charitable initiative sponsored by the Sudanese Embassy, ​​in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. In addition to the launch of the “Water Water … Fatima Bint Mubarak” campaign, which came as a continuation of the “Irwaa” campaign, as the campaign targets workers in street cleaning, garden planting and care, and construction, building and development works, in order to provide their needs of umbrellas and cold water in Summer period.

Amal

As for the social aspect, which is one of the main and important axes in the Federation’s work plan, the Union launched the Unified Family Counseling Portal, under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in partnership with federal and local government institutions and agencies and the specialized civil society, which is one of the important projects in the Federation’s work. In addition to launching a “Amal” initiative aimed at the youth group, aiming to combat psychotropic substances, and the “Inmate Woman” initiative directed at the category of female prisoners, in coordination with the Punitive and Correctional Institution, while a coordination office for the Women’s Union was established. The organization’s general staff supervises the implementation of joint programs and plans, in addition to the “Towards a Conscious Generation” initiative directed at the juvenile category, and the “Roles” initiative for support domestic workers.

Accessories and safe

In a step with a developmental dimension, the General Women’s Union worked to build women’s capacities in the legal aspect within the “Know Your Rights” program, which is one of the pioneering and distinguished programs in the field of women’s empowerment, specifically in the legal aspect. The General Women’s Union launched the “Zeina and Treasury Initiative” »In order to lay the foundations and rules laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, by avoiding excessive dowries and extravagance in weddings.

Release

As part of the sincere national efforts of the General Women’s Union to support developmental economic initiatives, it adopted the initiative “Launch” for the Al Maqta Gate, which is one of the exceptional initiatives of Abu Dhabi Ports, with the aim of investing and supporting the energies of Emirati women. The Union also launched its “Bitsa” product for business and handicrafts, in addition to opening The virtual market is “my shop” for productive families.

Safe family

In line with the vision of the General Women’s Union towards consolidating the bonds of family cohesion and strengthening the social fabric, the end of 2020 was held with the announcement of the launch of the first virtual forum between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, under the title “A Safe Family, a Safe Society”, organized by the General Women’s Union In cooperation with the Council for Family Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, to exchange solutions and experiences in the field of family counseling, highlight best positive practices, and success stories in the field of family stability, benefit from experiences and prepare joint training programs.

Child Rights

The child did not lose sight of the vision and interests of the General Women’s Union. Therefore, he organized a virtual seminar under the title “Protecting the Rights of the Child” within the “Know Your Rights” program, in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the Ministry of Interior and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), on the occasion of the celebration World Children’s Day, with the aim of raising awareness and promoting children’s rights, and translating them into dialogues and actions to help build a better world for children.

Women and peace

In continuation of the state’s record of achievements in the issue of women in peace and security, the second session of the “Women, Peace and Security” program was launched under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, organized by UN Women, and in partnership with the Ministry of Defense and the General Women’s Union, which received wide participation from 11 An African, Asian and Arab country, the new identity of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s initiative to empower women in peace and security was launched, after the pioneering success it had achieved in the past two years.