Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Women’s Union enters the year 2022 with high ambitions, after bidding farewell to 2021 with unprecedented achievements, during which it celebrated the golden jubilee of the United Arab Emirates, by achieving a number of successful initiatives and projects, studies and innovative development plans, which supported the success of its unique renaissance model in the path of Emirati women, under the guidance and care of His Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”.

The following report monitors the harvest of the achievements of the General Women’s Union in supporting the Emirati women’s march in all fields during the second half of 2021, which were at the level of ambition and expectations.

Economic Empowerment

The General Women’s Union was keen to support and sponsor the second batch of the “Ilaq” program for the Maqta Gateway, which is organized by Abu Dhabi Ports in partnership with the Union, based on its keenness to invest the energies of Emirati women and build their capabilities in technical work related to strategic projects in the fields of trade and logistics, and empowering them with expertise It is necessary to continue to play its role as a partner in the national development process, which is full of the state’s qualitative achievements and the implementation of strategic projects.

national partnerships

In an effort by the General Women’s Union to strengthen aspects of community partnership and coordination with its strategic partners in all areas of activities and programs to consolidate societal awareness of women’s issues and spread a culture of social responsibility towards empowering Emirati women in all sectors, the General Women’s Union signed a joint memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. The Union, through the Fatima Bint Mubarak Library, was keen on cooperating with the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences and leading research and scientific bodies in the country, by linking the university’s library “House of Wisdom” with the “Jami’ Library” at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi.

The General Women’s Union is one of the leading national institutions in serving women and society (from the source)

rich initiatives

The General Women’s Union launched the second version of the “Zina and Treasury Initiative”, which came after the first version of the initiative received a great welcome and wide response from different segments of society from all the emirates of the country, to keep pace with the national and societal goals that the United Arab Emirates seeks, in light of the circumstances. The current outbreak of the “Covid-19” virus, while emphasizing the importance of taking precautionary and preventive measures to preserve public safety and health, in conjunction with the annual celebrations of Emirati Women’s Day, in which it was announced that 25 brides from different emirates of the country were married, and all their requirements were provided for the celebration, facilitated marriage and the completion of the marriage. Wedding ceremonies at home and at the simplest costs, in order to be an example of the best informed practices for marriage, and he also cooperated with the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, to organize a virtual dialogue session on the occasion of the United Arab Emirates’ celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, in honor of the pride march that the daughter of the Emirates is running day after day Day, which made it a beacon that the UAE boasted of other nations.

Global presence of the Arabic language

Within the framework of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, to intensify efforts and employ effective mechanisms to develop links and joint and sustainable cooperation in society, the General Women’s Union, in cooperation with Zayed House for Islamic Culture, organized a special course in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers for female members of the diplomatic corps in the country. The Zayed House for Islamic Culture has implemented these special courses in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers for 7 wives of ambassadors accredited to the state, in order for them to learn about the virtue, position and importance of the Arabic language in understanding the Arab civilization and the values ​​of coexistence with the other in history, knowledge and contribution in the humanitarian fields, in order to enhance And consolidating the status and importance of the Arabic language and strengthening its presence globally.

strategic partnerships

The tireless efforts and official meetings of Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, with senior leaders and officials during the second half of 2021 resulted in the strengthening of the UAE’s strategic partnerships with countries around the world in the field of supporting and empowering women, thus enhancing the prestigious position they occupy in the international community. At the headquarters of the General Women’s Union, she was received by: Nadia Jabbour, Director of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Marina Serini, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy, Alicia Herbert, Director of Education and Gender Equality at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development, and Marcy Grossman, Canadian Ambassador to the UAE, Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Sexual Violence in Conflict, and a delegation from the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in the United Arab Emirates represented by Minister Plenipotentiary Dr. National Defense College of the Republic of India.

Active interaction with national occasions

And based on the Union’s keenness to follow the approach of the wise leadership in honor and gratitude for the unparalleled giving of the martyrs of the nation, the General Women’s Union participated in the UAE’s commemoration of Martyr’s Day. The General Women’s Union also held a special celebration on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the Cup of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation” for owners of private stables for a distance of 100 km, which was organized in the Emirates International Village for Endurance and Al Wathba, for the benefit of the event. Of a broad heritage character that enhances the value of the sport of parents and grandparents and spreads it among the Emirati society in general and women in particular.

health programs

The General Women’s Union is one of the leading national institutions serving women and society, and interacting closely with global initiatives concerned with human health, perhaps including breast cancer awareness, which was embodied in the launch of many influential initiatives and events, perhaps including the initiatives launched on the occasion of the month of Ramadan. Breast cancer awareness in 2021, most notably supporting cooperation between the official sector and the private sector, including (the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, private hospitals and higher education institutions), in addition to promoting awareness of the importance of sports as a healthy lifestyle through the initiative (Sports is prevention and the secret of a positive life). In cooperation with the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club, as well as organizing virtual sessions in cooperation with health authorities and women concerned authorities, as well as organizing the Opening Day, which included various health, awareness, entertainment and sports activities.

digital interaction

As part of the sincere efforts of the National General Women’s Union to promote the values ​​of social responsibility, the Union, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, organized a dialogue session entitled “Digital Ethics” at the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, with the aim of highlighting the importance of positive interaction with modern technology and social media, especially In light of the great development in the technical and technological field, as this session comes within the “Know Your Rights” program, with the aim of urging members of society to adhere to digital moral values ​​so that everyone can enjoy a positive digital citizenship, which confirms the values ​​​​of tolerance, coexistence and noble human virtues that characterize the Emirati society.

farm houses

In a step with a human development dimension, the General Women’s Union launched the “Grown Houses Project” in penal and correctional institutions, in cooperation with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police represented by the Punitive and Correctional Institutions “Al Wathba” and the Juvenile Welfare Department “Al Mafraq”, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and “Al Wathba” company. The agricultural phenomenon” and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, as the project is considered a platform for social, environmental and economic communication between inmates, minors, juveniles and the outside community, with the aim of training the target groups on the skills necessary to establish their agricultural projects, and return them as active members to themselves and their community, in order to ensure that they start a new life for a safer and more stable future. For them, their families and the entire community.

productive families

In continuation of its record of achievements in supporting productive families and preserving folklore with a touch of modernity and development, the General Women’s Union opened Mazaya exhibition in the Nation Tower (Abu Dhabi), with the aim of enabling productive families to participate effectively in the economic sector and promote family products while preserving traditional crafts and industries, due to the Benefiting the UAE economy, family and society, with a purpose that in essence carries a rich meaning that aims to develop women’s creative skills to contribute to the sustainable development process in the United Arab Emirates.

diplomatic representation

The General Women’s Union, in cooperation with the country’s embassies around the world and with international institutions and organizations such as the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia “ESCWA” and the United Nations Population Fund, the sub-regional office for the Gulf Cooperation Council states, was keen to share the UAE’s experience and its successful model in the file of supporting and empowering women through Organizing valuable dialogue sessions to show the role of the United Arab Emirates in supporting this important file at the international and diplomatic levels, which is a priority in the national action agenda within a comprehensive vision to enhance the role of women in various fields and at all levels, in light of the support of the wise leadership and the directives of Her Highness Fatima bint Mubarak, who assigned this national mission to the General Women’s Union since it was established in 1975 under the leadership of Her Highness, to represent the national mechanism concerned with the advancement of women’s issues and their empowerment in the United Arab Emirates.

regional efforts

With the active support of the General Women’s Union, the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, represented by the Social Affairs Sector – Department of Women, Family and Childhood, organized the celebration of the Excellence Award for Arab Women in its first session in the medical field, in cooperation with the United Nations Women at Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates Based on its firm belief in the pioneering role of women in the Arab world and the world in all fields and sectors, the General Women’s Union was also keen to support regional efforts to combat breast cancer, through the participation of Noura Al-Suwaidi, in the virtual event organized by the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, to launch The “Pink Portfolio Handbook: An In-Depth Vision” to combat breast cancer in the Arab countries for the year 2021, in cooperation with the United Nations Housing Fund, which included a rich set of initiatives launched by Arab countries to address this dangerous disease prevalent among women.

Women, Peace and Security

The efforts of the General Women’s Union resulted in the UAE achieving first place regionally and progressing to 24th place globally in the Women, Peace and Security Report for the year 2021 issued by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security in Washington, which came as a result of years of continuous work for the General Women’s Union, to support the file of Women and Peace and Security, thanks to the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, whose efforts resulted in the launch of the training program on women, security and peace, which was later called the “Initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to Empower Women in Peace and Security,” and the launch of the UAE’s national plan to implement Resolution (1325) issued by the United Nations Security Council, organizing a series of introductory courses during 2021, and inaugurating the Fatima Bint Mubarak Center for Women, Peace and Security, within the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak for Women, Peace and Security, and then launching the initiative’s website.