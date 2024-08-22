Carlos Paniaguatechnical director of the Colombian Women’s Under-20 Team, presented the final list of players who will compete in the World Cup of this category in the country.
“The 21 players will participate in the orbital event from August 31 to September 22. The athletes will meet in the city of Bogotá from August 27, the day on which the FIFA period will begin,” says the official statement.
He added: “The first phase will take place from August 31 to September 8. Subsequently, the Round of 16 will be played from September 11 to 12, the Quarterfinals on September 15, the Semifinals on September 18. Finally, the third and fourth place, as well as the Grand Final, will be played from September 21 to 22.”
The payroll
Ana Mile Gonzalez Herrera – Millonarios FC
Cristina Motta Chavarro – Independent Santa Fe
Gabriela Rodriguez Salazar – America From Cali
Greicy Adriana Landázury González – Independent Medellín
Jimena Ospina Dominguez – Deportivo Cali
Karla Daniela Viancha Gutierrez – Independent Santa Fe
Karla Dayana Torres Garcia – Independent Santa Fe
Juana Sofia Ortegon Giraldo – Deportivo Cali
Laura Daniela Garavito Perdomo – Millonarios FC
Ledys Esther Calvo Navarro – Millonarios FC
Linda Lizeth Caicedo Alegria – Real Madrid (ESP)
Liz Katerine Osorio Zuleta – National Athletic
Luisa Fernanda Agudelo Morelo – Deportivo Cali
Maithe Lopez Miranda – Real Santander
Maria Fernanda Viáfara Bravo – Alianza FC
Mary Jose Alvarez Espitaleta – National Athletic
Natalia Hernández Sules – Deportivo Cali
Sintia Vanessa Cabezas Vanegas – America From Cali
Valeria Michelle Candanoza – Independent Medellin
Yesica Paola Muñoz Rojas – Llaneros FC
Yunaira Jessely López Moreno – Atlético Nacional
Technical Staff
Carlos Alberto Paniagua Mazo – Technical Director
Michael Flórez Valle – Technical Assistant
Viviana Cardona Valencia – Physical Trainer
Carlos Alberto Pérez – Archers Coach
Diana Carolina Camacho – Physician
Mónica Bibiana Aranzazu Toro – Physiotherapist
Ana Luisa Ospina Castro – Physiotherapist
Ricardo Alberto Bejarano – Press Chief
Rafael Zabarain Pinto – Psychologist
Juan Camilo Gutierrez – Video Analyst
Nilson Ancizar Ramos Upegui – Utility
