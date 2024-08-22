Carlos Paniaguatechnical director of the Colombian Women’s Under-20 Team, presented the final list of players who will compete in the World Cup of this category in the country.

“The 21 players will participate in the orbital event from August 31 to September 22. The athletes will meet in the city of Bogotá from August 27, the day on which the FIFA period will begin,” says the official statement.

He added: “The first phase will take place from August 31 to September 8. Subsequently, the Round of 16 will be played from September 11 to 12, the Quarterfinals on September 15, the Semifinals on September 18. Finally, the third and fourth place, as well as the Grand Final, will be played from September 21 to 22.”

The payroll

Ana Mile Gonzalez Herrera – Millonarios FC

Cristina Motta Chavarro – Independent Santa Fe

Gabriela Rodriguez Salazar – America From Cali

Greicy Adriana Landázury González – Independent Medellín

Jimena Ospina Dominguez – Deportivo Cali

Karla Daniela Viancha Gutierrez – Independent Santa Fe

Karla Dayana Torres Garcia – Independent Santa Fe

Juana Sofia Ortegon Giraldo – Deportivo Cali

Laura Daniela Garavito Perdomo – Millonarios FC

Ledys Esther Calvo Navarro – Millonarios FC

Linda Lizeth Caicedo Alegria – Real Madrid (ESP)

Liz Katerine Osorio Zuleta – National Athletic

Luisa Fernanda Agudelo Morelo – Deportivo Cali

Maithe Lopez Miranda – Real Santander

Maria Fernanda Viáfara Bravo – Alianza FC

Mary Jose Alvarez Espitaleta – National Athletic

Natalia Hernández Sules – Deportivo Cali

Sintia Vanessa Cabezas Vanegas – America From Cali

Valeria Michelle Candanoza – Independent Medellin

Yesica Paola Muñoz Rojas – Llaneros FC

Yunaira Jessely López Moreno – Atlético Nacional

Technical Staff

Carlos Alberto Paniagua Mazo – Technical Director

Michael Flórez Valle – Technical Assistant

Viviana Cardona Valencia – Physical Trainer

Carlos Alberto Pérez – Archers Coach

Diana Carolina Camacho – Physician

Mónica Bibiana Aranzazu Toro – Physiotherapist

Ana Luisa Ospina Castro – Physiotherapist

Ricardo Alberto Bejarano – Press Chief

Rafael Zabarain Pinto – Psychologist

Juan Camilo Gutierrez – Video Analyst

Nilson Ancizar Ramos Upegui – Utility