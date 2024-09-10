The U-20 Women’s World Cup taking place this month in Colombia has captured the attention of all football fans in the country. The current champion, the Spanish team, advanced to the next phase with a perfect score.

According to the criteria of

The defending champions do not see their good moment as a coincidence Well, since before the start of the tournament, they did a lot of preparation in Bogotá to leave nothing to chance.

The preparation of the world champions in Bogotá

At the El Rancho Country Club in the country’s capital, the Spanish team had three days of preparation sessions a week before the start of the world championship. There they adapted to the conditions and altitude of the capital.

In addition to this, the players also received support from fans who eagerly awaited to meet them. For this reason, they approached the children and young people associated with the club to talk to them about what would be a good group stage.

Now, the Spanish team is waiting for its duel against Canada to consolidate its position as one of the favourites to win the World Cup. The match will be next Wednesday, September 11 at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali.

THE TIME