From August 31 to September 22, Colombia will be the scene of a true football festival. Bogota, Medellin and Cali will host the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, where the best teams in the world will be present.

The World Cup will have as its great host the Colombian National Team The U-20 women’s team will play two matches in Bogotá, both at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium, where a full house is expected to support the national team.

Colombia U-20 team. Photo:FCF Share

Bogotá will host more than 15 group stage matches and several knockout round matches. El Campín and the Techo stadium will be dressed up for each match. Here you can find the complete schedule of games in the capital.

Saturday, August 31st

Cameroon vs. Mexico – 3:00 pm (El Campín).

Colombia vs. Australia – 6:00 pm (El Campín).

Sunday, September 1st

Germany vs. Venezuela – 3:00 pm (Ceiling).

Nigeria vs. Republic of Korea – 6:00 pm (Ceiling).

Monday, September 2nd

Ghana vs. Austria – 5:00 pm (Ceiling).

Japan vs. New Zealand – 8:00 pm (Ceiling).

Tuesday, September 3rd

Mexico vs. Austria – 5:00 pm (El Campín).

Colombia vs. Cameroon – 8:00 pm (El Campín).

Wednesday, September 4th

Germany vs. Nigeria – 5:00 pm (Ceiling).

Republic of Korea vs. Venezuela – 8:00 pm (Ceiling).

Thursday, September 5th

Japan vs. Ghana – 5:00 pm (Ceiling).

Austria vs. New Zealand – 8:00 pm (Ceiling).

Friday, September 6th

Canada vs. Brazil – 5:00 pm (El Campín).

Australia vs. Cameroon – 8:00 pm (El Campín).

Saturday, September 7th

Republic of Korea vs. Germany – 3:00 pm (Ceiling).

United States vs. Paraguay – 6:00 pm (Ceiling).

Sunday, September 8th

Argentina vs. Costa Rica – 3:00 pm (Ceiling).

Austria vs. Japan – 6:00 pm (Ceiling).

Colombia U-20 Women’s Team Photo:Colombian Football Federation Share

Wednesday, September 11

Round of 16: 4:30 pm (El Campín).

Round of 16: 8:00 pm (El Campín).

Thursday, September 12

Round of 16: 4:30 pm (Ceiling).

Round of 16: 8:00 pm (Ceiling).

Saturday, September 21

Match for third place (El Campín).

Sunday, September 22

