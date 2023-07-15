Colombia, the country that will host the U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2024, successfully passed Fifa’s first inspection visit, The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) reported this Friday.

Delegates from the FIFA Youth Tournaments department Jaime Yarza, Marina San Miguel and Marely Flores visited three cities in the country and held interviews with the FCF development director, Iván Novella, and the FCF security and logistics officer, Daniel Amaya.

The mission visited Barranquilla, Cartagena and Bogotá, he evaluated logistical aspects, transportation, infrastructure, as well as training places and the stadiums that are emerging as venues for the contest.

“All the cities left a good impression,” Novella said. “The Fifa delegates left with a favorable perception of how Colombia can respond to an event of such a great magnitude as this,” added the director of Development of the Colombian Football Federation.

🫡 Colombia successfully completed the first FIFA visit ✔️ The delegation appointed by the @fifacom_es to begin the process of organizing the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024, she successfully completed her visit to Colombian territory.🔗… pic.twitter.com/BHxjlf4gGy – Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) July 14, 2023

Fifa inspectors announced a second evaluation visit in September to visit other cities aspiring to host the tournament, and check other aspects such as security and accommodation.

Until now, Cali and Bogotá are the only venues confirmed by the president of the FCF, Ramón Jesurún, to host the U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will feature teams from 16 countries and will be held from September 5 to 22, 2024.

Colombia has highlighted its experience in organizing international soccer tournaments, as it hosted the U-20 Men’s Soccer World Cup in 2011 and the Futsal World Cup in 2016.

To play that tournament, Colombia has the base of the team led by Carlos Paniagua and who was U-17 runner-up in 2022, led by two players who are today in the Senior World Cup, Linda Caicedo and Ana María Guzmán.

Efe

