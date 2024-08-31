Mexico and Cameroon opened Group A of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia with a 2-2 draw at the El Campín stadium this Saturday at the start of the championship.

Cameroonian forward Naomi Eto extinguished the Mexican flame in Bogotá on Saturday by scoring both goals with which her team tied in the first round of Group A, which also includes Colombia and Australia.

At El Campín stadium, the Cameroonians managed to equalize a match that their rivals seemed to have under control under the leadership of forward Paola García and winger Montserrat Saldívar, who each scored a goal and provided an assist for the other. The players were just getting used to the game when the Mexicans opened the scoring in the 3rd minute with a great play on the left by Saldívar, América’s gem, who sent a cross for García, without much opposition, to send the ball into the back of the net with a header and celebrate wildly. The Indomitable Lionesses were asleep, but the talent of Eto and Mana Lamine, a headache for the rival defenders, began to bring them closer to Renatta Cota’s goal.

This is how two shots hit the post: one from a long-distance shot by midfielder Achta Toko Njoya, after a poor clearance by the defense in the 17th minute, and another shot in the area by Eto, after getting rid of Ana Mendoza’s marking.

Mexico relied on speed on the counterattack and had several opportunities until the Saldívar-García partnership reappeared. The centre forward recovered the ball in the opposition’s half and passed it to the winger, who beat goalkeeper Cathy Biya with a left-footed shot in the 40th minute.

Cameroon took control of the ball in the second half. Hassan Balla’s team settled into Mexico’s territory, began to attack and managed to score in the 51st minute when striker Nina Ngueleu slipped a pass to Eto, who beat goalkeeper Cota and revived her team.

The African team continued to attack under the leadership of Eto and Lamine, but Mexico settled better on the field and withstood the onslaught under the leadership of the central defenders Ana Mendoza and Natalia Colin, who were unstoppable for the opposing players. When it seemed that the Mexicans had everything under control, the equalizer came from a free kick from the side in the 85th minute that Lamine took, Eto headed it in at the far post and entered the goal with the complicity of Cota.

On the second day, scheduled for Tuesday, Mexico will play Australia and Cameroon will face Colombia.

Technical data sheet:

2. Cameroon: Cathy Biya; Estelle Yanga Zeh, Mariane Maague, Orline Djutcie Segning, Bernadette Mbele; Achta Toko Njoya (m.47, Nicole Ndjock Pouhe), Monique Ngock, Naomi Eto; Mana Lamine, Camilla Daha and Nina Ngueleu (m.89, Kiki Meva) Coach: Hassan Balla.

2.Mexico: Renatta Cota; Michel Fong, Ana Mendoza, Natalia Colin, Giselle Espinoza; Fatima Servin (b,87, Silvana Gonzalez), Alejandra Lomeli (d.57, Yareli Valadez), Alice Soto; Maribel Flores (d.68, Hailey Gordon), Montserrat Saldivar (d.68, Valerie Vargas) and Paola Garcia (d.57, Tatiana Flores). Selector: Ana Galindo.

Goals: 0-1, m.3: Paola García. 0-2, m.40: Montserrat Saldívar. 1-2, m.51: Naomi Eto. 2-2, m.85: Naomi Eto.

EFE

