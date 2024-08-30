ANDThis Saturday the U-20 Women’s World Cup will start, in which the Colombian team led by Carlos Paniagua will be the host and will try to surpass the best historical performance in this tournament.

This will be Colombia’s third participation in the tournament. In its debut, in 2010, it had a historic performance: the team led by Ricardo Rozo reached the semi-finals of the tournament, which was played in Germany.

It took 12 years to qualify for the World Cup again. In 2022, in Costa Rica, the team, also managed by Carlos Paniagua, reached the quarter-finals.

Now, the Colombian team is looking forward to a good performance, with a good part of the base that was runner-up in the Under-17 category two years ago, in a World Cup that was played in India.

Colombia’s debut will be this Saturday, at El Campín, against Australia, starting at 6 p.m. On Tuesday, September 3, they will face Cameroon at the same venue, starting at 8 p.m., and will close the group stage against Mexico on Friday, September 6, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín (5 p.m.).

The channels that will broadcast the U-20 Women’s World Cup

The first phase of the U-20 Women’s World Cup will have 36 matches and only five will be broadcast on open television, on the Caracol and RCN channels: the three Colombia matches, the first game of the Cup, between Cameroon and Mexico (this Saturday at 3 pm) and the match between Spain and the United States, this Sunday in Cali (3 pm).

The remaining World Cup games will be shared between DSports, the basic channel of Win Sports and the Win Play platform.

Below is the full group stage schedule and the channels through which each match can be watched:

