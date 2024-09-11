Colombia will have its first final in the U-20 World Cup women’s this Wednesday at 8 pm, at the stadium Pascual Guerrero from Cali against South Korea in the round of 16 of the tournament.

“After overcoming the group stage with 100% efficiency, the Colombian team arrives at the round of 16 match driven by the overwhelming enthusiasm of its fans, who have set attendance records in Bogota and Medellinand which will also fill the stands of the Pascual Guerrero stadium on Wednesday,” reported the EFE agency.

And he added: “Despite concentrating attention, Linda Caicedo, the player of the real Madrid or has not been very fine, as it wasted a penalty against Mexico and barely scored a goal in the debut. However, it has been surrounded by the superlative performance of Yunaira Lopez, Yesica Munoz, Mary Alvarez and goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, who keeps his goal unbeaten.”

Carlos Paniagua, The Colombian coach has tried to contain the euphoria and warn his pupils of certain gaps in collective functioning that must be corrected in order to suffer less and resolve the matches sooner.

“The campaign, in which Colombia collected 9 points out of 9 possible, began with the victory over Australia by 2-0, followed up with a 1-0 victory over Cameroon and ended with a 1-0 win over Mexico.

The match against South Korea has a hint of revenge, as in the 2010 edition the Asians defeated the South Americans 1-0 in the match for third place,” said EFE.