LFifa will begin to implement a new protocol against discrimination and racism this Saturday, within the framework of the U-20 Women’s World Cup, which begins this Saturday in Colombia with four matches.

According to the criteria of

The first day of the tournament includes two matches at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá (Cameroon vs. Mexico and Colombia vs. Australia) and two at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín (France vs. Canada and Brazil vs. Fiji).

The procedure was approved by the FIFA Congress in August this year and this will be the first official competition in which it will be applied, at three levels.

“The fight against racism is something we must tackle together. Implementing the racist incident gesture at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024 is a fundamental first step towards empowering footballers around the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Following its incorporation into the three-tiered procedure, we look forward to seeing how it is implemented worldwide to achieve maximum impact,” he added.

This is how the racist incident gesture will be applied

This procedure has been called the racist incident gesture and with it, the players, referees and members of the technical staff can take a firm stance against discriminatory incidents that may occur during the competition.

Racist incident gesture Photo:Fifa Share

The gesture consists of crossing the hands at the wrist, with which the players can warn the main referee that they have been the target of racist insults.

When this happens for the first time, the match will be stopped. If the gestures continue, the game will be temporarily suspended and in that case, the players and the refereeing team will leave the field of play. If the incident is not resolved during the suspension, the game will be cancelled.

“As part of our zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination, and given that footballers are often victims of racism, FIFA has undertaken an exhaustive consultation process with current and former footballers around the world – both men and women – who are passionate about changing the situation,” the organisation announced in a statement.

“The gesture, which is in line with FIFA’s global stance against racism, is the second of the five pillars of action that were defined during the FIFA Congress,” he added, indicating that the goal is to apply it in all the competitions they organize.

SPORTS

More Sports News