Mexico City.- The Mexican Women’s National Team had a bittersweet debut in the U-20 World Cup, losing a two-goal lead and tying 2-2 against Cameroon at the El Campín Stadium in Bogotá.

It was a result that did justice to the African team, which was receiving too much punishment due to the great forcefulness of the Mexicans. The Tricolor shows interesting connections on offense, but on defense, coach Ana Galindo should be very worried due to their fragility.

El Tricolor took the lead in the 3rd minute with a goal from Paola García, after a precise header in the six-yard box following a great cross from Montserrat Saldívar. Cameroon reacted and twice hit the left post of goalkeeper Renatta Cota’s goal, the first in the 18th minute with a shot from Toko Njoya and the second in the 21st minute with a serious warning from Naomi Eto, who made a directed reception to beat defender Ana Mendoza.

In their second chance of the match, Mexico punished Cameroon again.

The Africans lost the ball at the start. Paola García made a pass at Montserrat Saldívar’s move, who controlled it with her left thigh and crossed the ball with that same leg. The problem was that Mexico did not correct the move in the second half and gave up the initiative, which was well taken advantage of by Naomi Eto, who scored a double. At 52′, the Cameroon forward scored a great goal due to her determination in the one-on-one, since all she needed was a movement of her waist to feint the Mexican goalkeeper and thus, without touching the ball, she beat the goalkeeper and entered with everything and the ball into the goal. At 85′, the equalizer came from a dead ball, in a cross to the far post in which the goalkeeper Cota was left halfway out.

The Football Video System (FVS) is released

At 80′, technical director Ana Galindo challenged a referee’s decision, considering that a Cameroon player deserved a red card.

To reduce VAR costs, FIFA implemented the Football Video System, which does not have the traditional match officials and in which technical directors can challenge two referee decisions such as a possible penalty, expulsion, unseen incident or mistaken identity.

The referee reviewed the play on the screen and stood by her decision to award a yellow card.