Ciudad Juarez.- The Mexican Women’s Under 20 National Team, where Bravas de Juárez defender Giselle Espinoza plays, lost this Friday to Colombia 1-0 in the closing of the group stage of the World Cup in the category that is being played on Colombian soil, but qualified for the next phase as second place in Group A.

The Mexican team had one win, one draw and one loss for a total of four points, with four goals scored and three conceded, identical numbers as the Cameroon team, but due to having fewer yellow cards, Mexico was placed in second place.

Espinoza, who joined the Bravas in the current Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil, was once again a starter, but this time she came on in the 86th minute after having played the entire first two games of Mexico in this tournament.

Mary Espitaleta scored the only goal of the match in the 38th minute from a corner kick, thanks to poor marking by the Mexican defense.

Mexico will return to action next Wednesday, September 11, to face the third-place team in Group C.