The women’s Tour de France opens under the sign of the Belgian national champion Lotte Kopecky, a champion of road and track. With a superb attack 9.7km from the finish, on the Cote de Durtol (1700m at 7.2%), Kopecky (Sd-Worx) made a gap and prevailed in Clermont Ferrand with 41″ over three Dutch riders: Demi Vollering, Charlotte Kool and Marianne Vos. The group at 43″, led by the South African Moolman Pasio, including the world champion Van Vleuten. The Italians: 10th for the tricolor Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and 14th Erica Magnaldi (Uae-Adq), both with a delay of 43″. At 50″ Marta Cavalli (Fdj-Suez), at 1’06” Silvia Persico (Uae-Adq). Lotte Kopecky, Belgian national champion in line and on the road, is one of the stars of the world women’s panorama: she won Strade Bianche, twice the Giro of Flanders, plus 4 World Championships and 5 European Championships on track. For his team, the SD Worx, it is the 48th victory of the season. On Monday the second stage, Clermont Ferand-Mauriac, km 151, with 2500 meters of altitude difference and arrival on a climb of 3.4 km at an average 5.8%. There are four Gpm in the last 46 kilometres.