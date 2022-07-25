Marianne Vos won the second stage of the Women’s Tour, on a day marked by wind and falls (unfortunately our Marta Cavalli, forced to retire, did the shopping) and the Dutchman of the Jumbo-Visma is also the new yellow jersey inherited from compatriot Wiebes, winner of the inaugural sprint on Sunday on the Elysian Fields.

DAY – So once again Jumbo-Visma is in the foreground, after the men’s Tour dominated thanks to Vingegaard and Van Aert. From Meux to Provins, 136.4 km and a stage experienced as a classic of the North thanks to the fans in the final: and there was a great attack by Balsamo and Longo Borghini, directed from the flagship by Paolo Slongo, of which they made Persico, Vos and Niewiadoma also leave. In the final, Balsamo sacrificed for Longo Borghini, while the irresistible cue of Vos prevailed on the decisive tear, with Persico (Valcar) excellent second and Longo Borghini fourth at 2 ”. In the general classification, Vos leads with 10 “on Persico, 12” on Niewiadoma and 18 “on Longo Borghini. Tuesday continues with the third stage: 133.6 km from Reims to Epernay.

THE CONDITIONS OF MARTA – Fdj team manager Stephen Delcourt updated on Cavalli’s condition: “He has a head injury, for the rest he is undergoing tests at the hospital. You suffered a big shock and we didn’t want to risk it ”.