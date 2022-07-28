the dutch Lorraine Wiebesof the DSM team, won the victory this Thursday in the eventful fifth stage of the Tour de France women -her second partial victory-, after beating her competitors in the final sprint, although her compatriot Marianne Vos, from the Jumbo-Visma team and who finished third, increased her advantage as leader of the race.

Wiebes, who wears the regular green jersey and has already won the opening stage, completed the route between Bar-le-Duc and Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, the longest stage of the edition, with 175.6 kilometers, in 4 hours, 32 minutes and 16 seconds, and leading a large group of pursuers far from the peloton in which the Italian Elisa Balsam (Trek-Segafredo) was second, and Vos, third.

almost the whole lot fell

The race was also marked by several falls, of which the first, which took place 45 kilometers from the finish line, was the most serious, since half a platoon was involved, including the Spanish Sheyla Gutierrezwho was unharmed, and her teammate Movistar the Norwegian Emma Nordsgaardwhich he had to leave.

Among the Spanish, the first to reach the finish line were Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) and Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ), which rises to tenth place in the general classification, although it is still 2 and a half minutes behind the leader.

Marianne Vos is now 20 seconds ahead of her closest rivals, the Italian Silvia Persico (Valcar) and the Polish Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon/SRAM Racing).

This Friday the sixth and antepenultimate stage is disputed, of 128.6 kilometers between Saint-Die-des-Vosges and Rosheim.

EFE