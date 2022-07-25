EA series of serious falls has marred the second stage of the women’s Tour de France. Among others, the German track world champion Laura üßmilch was affected, who fell heavily a good 22 kilometers from the finish in Provins. The 25-year-old from the Belgian team Plantur-Pura had already fallen in the final lap at the start on Sunday in Paris.

Sweet milk (Weingarten) lay motionless on the side of the road, it was initially unclear how badly the 25-year-old had it. Her team tweeted later that evening that the cyclist had fractured two vertebrae and had to wear a neck brace for the time being. Marta Cavalli from Italy and Nicole Frain from Australia had both previously fallen to the ground during the race.

After 136.4 kilometers from the starting point in Meaux, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) prevailed in the sprint and took the yellow jersey, the Dutchwoman had only just been beaten in second place the day before. Vos prevailed in front of Silvia Persico (Italy) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland). Road bike champion Liane Lippert (Team DSM) was the best German in 35th place.

“It’s a beautiful day,” Vos said. It was “definitely the best win” of her career so far. It continues on Tuesday with the third section from Reims to Epernay (133.6 km). The Tour de France Femmes ends on Sunday after eight stages on the legendary Planche des Belles Filles in the Vosges.





