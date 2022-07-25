DSM rider Lorena Wiebes won the first stage of the women’s Tour de France on Sunday in a massive sprint on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

It was a day of firsts in Paris. The first stage of the first women’s Tour de France of the professional era and the Champs-Élysées circuit traveled eleven times by the 144 riders to decide on a first yellow jersey: Lorena Wiebes, the fastest during the massive sprint.

The Dutch DSM cyclist was the great favorite for this first stage, as she was the most successful of the season with 16 wins. She beat her competitors, veteran and multiple Jumbo-Visma team world champion Marianne Vos, and SD-Work sprinter Lotte Kopecky.

Just before, the Norman Gladys Verhulst offered a first thrill to the French public with an epic on the Champs-Elysées. She escaped at 15 kilometers, getting up to 50 seconds with 10 kilometers to go.

The pack of pursuers was, however, too strong and had to give up 2.3 kilometers from the finish. Ultimately, she was voted fighter of the day and thus the first Frenchwoman to stand on a ceremonial podium in this Women’s Tour de France.









00:56

The four award-winning shirts

As for the other distinctive jerseys, Femke Markus will start the second stage with the first polka dot jersey on her shoulders, as she took the lead during the distribution of the first points.

Lotte Kopecky will wear the first green tunic for the best sprinter, although the jersey belongs to the winner of the stage, who will wear the yellow jersey.

Finally, Maike van der Duin, sixth in the stage, will have the honor of the first white jersey.

Victoire Berteau is currently the first French in the ranking. The Cofidis runner ranks 20th.

The short stage also saw a first retirement: that of Alana Castrique, the Belgian from the Cofidis team, victim of a heavy fall on the penultimate lap.

The second stage, on Monday between Meaux and Provins, will be 136.4 kilometres.

Adapted from its original in French..