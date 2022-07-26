The Danish champion Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig won the sprint at the end of the tough third stage of the women’s Tour de France, from Reims to Épernay of 133.6 km. Behind her the leader Marianne Vos, who keeps the yellow jersey.

Falling detachments

–

In the aftermath of the terrible day that happened to the FDJ-Suez team, with the retirement of the other leader Marta Cavalli, Ludwig, despite a fall, was able to react and conquer today’s stage after facing the first climbs. Behind her in addition to Vos, the South African Ashleigh Moolman, the Italian Silvia Persico, Elisa Longo Borghini and the Polish Katarzyna Niewiakoma. Problems for Annemiek Van Vleuten who broke away twice in the final, closing 20 ” late. Vos leads the overall standings with a 16-second advantage over Valcar’s Persico and Canyon’s Niewiakoma.