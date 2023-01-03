A historic day for women, Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández becomes the first president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, they manage to conquer the highest rung of the Judiciary. The voting was very close and until the third round she obtained six votes to surpass Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz who obtained five.

“What seemed like an inaccessible glass ceiling was broken” and “it is time for women”, are two great phrases that describe the historic day that took place yesterday. The first was said by the new president of the SCJN, Norma Piña, and the second, by former minister and senator Olga Sánchez Cordero.

In a great speech upon assuming the presidency of the Supreme Court, Norma Piña, expressed that she felt accompanied, supported, agreed by the women, that she felt strong because they were all there, they were placed for the first time in the center of the court’s horseshoe of the plenary

For her part, the former minister of the SCJN Olga Sánchez Cordero published on her social networks that it is the time of women in reference to the election of Norma Piña as president of the Court. It must be said that the words come from a prominent woman who is a Senator of the Republic and was Secretary of the Interior.

The one who was simply unsustainable was the minister Yasmín Esquivel Mossa, who had been indicated as the favorite of the Presidency of the Republic and who is in a tremendous crisis due to the accusation of plagiarism of her undergraduate thesis at UNAM. In the end, the Court of Justice shows its independence from the Executive, a good sign.

To size up yesterday’s achievement, the next step would be for Mexico to have a female president of the Republic, we will see what happens in 2024, where several women with strong potential already stand out, such as the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum. So be very careful.

Outstanding

A statement to rescue at the end of 2022 was the one made by the president of the PAN in Sinaloa, Roxana Torres with the Culiacán media, she anticipated that they are going to oust the PRI in the state, surely she refers to positions of popular election, without a doubt, it is a good challenge.

What is very interesting is that Roxana Rubio affirmed that she will not allow herself to be pressured by the PRI leadership as her predecessor Juan Carlos Estrada did, in addition, she anticipated that the candidate for the presidency of the opposition alliance will be from the PAN, also reasonable since at the national level they are the first opposition force.

The statements by the president of the PAN in the state are strong and threatening for the PRI at the local level, but what is totally true is that they are a reflection of the national scene, where it is already seen that the tricolor is destined to become a small satellite party of Acción Nacional, just like the PRD.

The PRI in Sinaloa is in a financial crisis, without support from the CEN and they have not been able to elect a new leadership due to the division. They are going to the abyss, so what Roxana Rubio points out is coherent, although she failed to point out if they will have a hand in the Senate candidacy, because currently that position belongs to a PRI member who seeks re-election. It will be interesting to know which party will lead this opposition alliance formula in the state. to time.

Political Memory

“Everything rational is real; and everything real is rational”: Friedrich Hegel.

