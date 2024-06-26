The freedom and democracy Mexicans made it a reality that a womenstarting October 1 of this year, will be the President of Mexico. President of all millions of mexican, mexicans, teenagers, girls and children who inhabit the Republic of Mexico. She will be Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (CSP). In a event with women Last Friday CSP declared: “It’s time for women and it’s time to Transformation, to continue crossing limits, to leave a mark and when in doubt, remember that we build the present and the future together as allies and as companions. In Mexico We have already found ourselves and we will never be alone again, never a Mexico without us” (CSP Portal: https://claudiasheinbaumpardo.mx/comunicado/781/nunca-un-mexico-sin-nosotras).

The proposal to continue building equity presents the certainty that this fight must continue. Later he stated: “We fight for justice, for development with well-being and with justice, justice in the broadest sense, social justice, environmental justice, justice for indigenous peoples, justice for women and a justice system that reaches all areas of private and public life” (Ibid.) Equity must be horizontal and vertical in Mexican society in: the home, education, work, social and political action, in romantic relationships, etc. In the entire area in which human beings interrelate.

Mexico has taken a big step with a election campaign where the electoral preferences were concentrated by two candidates in more than 80%. And the electoral result of the votes that these two candidates received was 87% of the vote. That is, CSP becomes the first female president of Mexico with the participation of the vast majority of the free and secret vote of Mexican citizens.

Of continuity and eradicating a qualifying adjective

The construction of gender equality must continue in work activity. There should be no work situations where women receive less income than men doing the same job. Likewise, qualification for a promotion must be done with respect to the capabilities of each worker.

An element that must be eradicated from the Mexican vocabulary and from social action in our country is the term “weaker sex” (RAE: “Group of women…”). If there is any doubt, what is enough is what the Secretary of the Navy, Admiral Rafael Ojeda Durán, declared last Saturday, when recognizing CSP as the “future supreme commander” of the Mexican Armed Forces. Even being both next to President López Obrador. So whoever has any doubt that that adjective of “weak” for a Mexican is the next Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Mexico.

The Mexican Constitution establishes in its article 41 that: “The people exercise their sovereignty through the Powers of the Union, in cases of their jurisdiction, and through those of the States and Mexico City, in what that concerns their internal regimes, in the terms respectively established by this Federal Constitution…”. Furthermore, in article 49 it states that: The Supreme Power of the Federation is divided for its exercise into Legislative, Executive and Judicial. Two or more of these Powers may not be brought together in a single person or corporation, nor may the Legislative Powers be deposited in an individual…”.

As of October 1, two of the three presidencies of the branches of the Union will be women: the Executive and Judicial branches. Among the women, the President of Mexico and the President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation. So that qualifying adjective referring to women must disappear in our country. If anyone has any doubts, ask the Admiral Secretary of the Navy.

Paragraphs: From Mazatlán

In Sinaloa, for the first time in the municipality of Mazatlán, the mayor’s office will be presided over by a woman. Estrella Palacios Domínguez will be the first female Mayor of Mazatlán, by the majority of the free and secret vote of the citizens of the city. In Culiacán and Ahome, we will surely see the first female mayor in the next election.

