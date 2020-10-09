Swiatek celebrates his victory against Podoroska in Paris. IAN LANGSDON / EFE

The carousel continues in Paris, where the roulette wheel spins and spins, and keeps turning. There is no tournament without a swerve or surprise, and this Roland Garros suddenly places Iga Swiatek in the showcase of women’s tennis, a 19-year-old Polish woman who moves and expresses herself naturally and thus, playing as if nothing was happening, has planted in the final of the great French. Poland? Yes, Poland makes a hole for itself and its country celebrates: 81 years ago, since Jadwiga Jedrzejowska achieved it in the 1939 edition, other times and another tennis, that the Central European nation did not place one of its representatives at the door of the title .

“This is really crazy. I just believed in myself, ”says the girl when asked how the hell she has managed to get rid of a demanding bunch of rivals, first Vondrousova and then Hsieh, Bouchard, Halep, Trevisan and this Thursday Nadia Podoroska: 6- 2 and 6-1, in 1h 10m. Argentina, of course, cries. “I didn’t play my best game, but I’m finally enjoying my life and I’m happy,” says Rosario, who a year and a half ago came to Alicante with one hand in front and one behind, practically out of nowhere in this tennis , and these days Roland Garros has shaken.

Beyond the outcome of the fight between the two, their very presence once again underlines the permanent swing of the women’s circuit, in which as Serena Williams’ sovereignty has declined, there is not a single player who clearly takes the step forward. Winners come and go, one day up and the other down, with how refreshing it is and how confusing it is: it is impossible to make a forecast. Faced with the statism imposed with an iron fist by Federer, Nadal and Djokovic among the men – the three of them have won a whopping 56 majors of the 67 held since the Swiss won for the first time, at Wimbledon 2003 -, the WTA has proposed ten new champions in the last 18 Grand Slams.

At Roland Garros, without going any further, we must go back to the period between 2012 and 2015 to find two firm governors, with Serena and Maria Sharapova dividing those four titles equally. Later, Garbiñe Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko, Simona Halep and Ashleigh Barty triumphed over the Parisian arena. A surprising irruption that of the latter last year, not so much because of his size as a tennis player as because until then clay was an extremely strange element.

Now, suddenly, not only does Swiatek appear in the foreground – the 54th in the ranking, but completely unknown to the general public – but another player who had so far not left the slightest trace on the sand bursts in. Yes in the cement of Australia, where Sofia Kenin (6-4 and 7-5 to Petra Kvitova) returned to volatilize all the predictions, but never in a field that is highly resistant to the new waves of American tennis.

“Study? Do you think I could be studying while I go to play the final of a Grand Slam? ”Jokes Swiatek, who competes with double ration because he will also play the doubles semifinals today. “I don’t want to think, I just enjoy it. All this seems unreal… ”, says the Pole without having given up a single set, only 23 games on her track.

Yes, Poland. Suddenly.