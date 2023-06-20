Brazil Agencyi

06/19/2023 – 20:57

The Brazilian women’s team won a bronze medal in the epee competition at the Pan American Fencing Championship, which is being held at the Velodromo Poliesportivo Videna, in Lima (Peru). The Brazilian team in the competition was formed by Nathalie Moellhausen, Amanda Netto Simeão, Marcela Silva and Victoria Vizeu.

IT’S BROOOOOOONZE! And she is on the women’s team in the epee category at the Fencing Pan-American Championship, in Lima In the semifinal, the Brazilian team was beaten by 44 x 28 Great achievement for , becoming one of the strengths of the Americas pic.twitter.com/f2U0n7huxl — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) June 18, 2023

Brazil’s journey, last Sunday (18), began in the score of 16, in which it beat Panama by 45 to 24. In the score of 8, the triumph was over Argentina, by 45 to 27. However, in the semifinal Brazilian team lost 44 to 28 by the United States.

individual achievements

The Brazilian campaign in the competition started last Thursday (17) with the winning two bronze medals in individual competitions, with swordsman Nathalie Moellhausen and floretist Guilherme Toldo.

A day later, another medal was achieved, but in the women’s saber with Karina Trois, who secured a third place after a campaign in which she stopped only against the North American Magda Skarbonkiewicz, who triumphed by 15 to 8.

IT’S BROOOOOOONZE! And it’s by Karina Trois at the Fencing Pan-American, in Lima The Brazilian was beaten by Magda Skarbonkiewicz by 15 x 8 and gets the bronze This is a historic result for the female saber. pic.twitter.com/jvZXmp88hW — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) June 17, 2023

The Pan American Championships in fencing can be considered an important stage on the way to the next edition of the Olympic Games. The competition offers important points for the ranking that determines the classifieds for Paris 2024.























