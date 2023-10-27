The Colombian women’s national team He returned to the ring and this time he did so in an international friendly against the United States, the world’s top champions, in a tough test for the national team, which ended with a 0-0 draw.

The National Team achieved an almost historic goalless result, as it is the second time that they have managed to tie the Americans and they leave good feelings for what is to come, their preparation for the Olympic Games.



Although the differences between the United States and Colombia in women’s soccer are wide, in this game the Colombians were seen closing that gap, managing to stand up to the Americans and even causing scares at various moments in the game.

Action from the game between Colombia and the United States.

Colombia kept the United States away from the goal for most of the first half, although in the 44th minute the North Americans had their clearest chance with their star Alex Morganwho stood in front of the ball to take a penalty, but ended up crashing the ball into the post, saving Colombia from the goal.

In the second half the game did not change much and although the United States was more intense, there were several moments in which Natalia Giraldo He shone by taking important balls, such as a crucial action to Ashley Hatch.

Colombia played a good game and kept the United States on the sidelines, managing at times to shake themselves off with flashes of Linda Caicedo, who tried to play her game, but was well blocked by the Americans.

In the end, the match ended in a 0-0 tie and was a good test for the coach. Angelo Marsigliawho was Nelson Abadía’s assistant and after the coach’s departure, took the reins of the national team provisionally.

