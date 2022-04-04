Midfielder Luana, who defends Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), gave way to midfielder Ana Vitória, from Benfica (Portugal), in the call-up of the Brazilian women’s football team for the friendlies against Spain and Hungary, next Thursday ( 7) and four days later, both on Spanish soil. According to a note from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), released this Sunday (3), PSG (France) announced that the 28-year-old athlete suffered an injury to the cartilage of the patella of her left knee.

The knee is the same one that Luana had to operate a year ago. In March 2021, the midfielder tore a cruciate ligament during training, returning to play only in December. The injury left the player – at the time, captain of the team led by Pia Sundhage – from the Tokyo Olympics (Japan).

The exchange of Luana for Ana Vitória is the third that Pia has had to make since the call-up on March 18th. A week after the list was released, Thaís, from Palmeiras, was called to replace Rafaelle, from Arsenal (England). On the 28th, midfielder Marta, from Orlando Pride (United States) gave way to striker Gabi Portilho, from Corinthians. The changes were due to injury.

The Brazilian delegation will start playing this Sunday, in the city of Alicante, where the match will be held on Thursday, against the Spanish ones, at 15:00 (Brasilia time), at the Rico Pérez stadium. The first training will be this Monday (4), at 12 pm. On Friday (8), the team travels to San Pedro del Pinatar, where they face Hungary on the 11th, at 15:30, at the Pinatar Arena.

